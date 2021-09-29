 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Darwin tour guide adds adventure, thrills & chills to routine Adelaide River boat cruise. "I lifted my arm up ... and I've got a croc hanging off me"   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Scary, Evolution, Sydney, Darwin, Northern Territory, Crocodile, Australian Football League, Tour guide, IPhone OS, Britney Spears  
posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 1:41 AM



Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You'd think a tour guide of all people would know better than to feed the crocodiles.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's crocs near Adelaide?  Whoa.

I would have thought that about as likely as crocs in San Diego.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You'd think a tour guide of all people would know better than to feed the crocodiles.


People  pay to see the crocodiles.  I don't know about crocodiles, but the tour guides in Louisiana would attract alligators by feeding them marshmallows.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgygus: There's crocs near Adelaide?  Whoa.

I would have thought that about as likely as crocs in San Diego.


The Adelaide "RIVER" in Darwin.
Kinda like the Mississippi River in Iowa.
But yeah, I had to double take and look that one up too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adelaid​e​_River
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgygus: Marcus Aurelius: You'd think a tour guide of all people would know better than to feed the crocodiles.

People  pay to see the crocodiles.  I don't know about crocodiles, but the tour guides in Louisiana would attract alligators by feeding them marshmallows.



What? no little Hershey bars, No graham crackers?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can relate:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Darwin name was not intended to be taken as a suggestion.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If he could still lift his arm, it was just a baby. Totes adorbs.
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Marcus Aurelius: You'd think a tour guide of all people would know better than to feed the crocodiles.

People  pay to see the crocodiles.  I don't know about crocodiles, but the tour guides in Louisiana would attract alligators by feeding them marshmallows.


In Louisiana, the tour guides let the tourists *hold* the gators.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Paint it green, give it a couple googly eyes and he can do sock puppet tours!
 
