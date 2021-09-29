 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Olympian has fallen   (sports.yahoo.com)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Enjoy the prison shower relay, dipshiat
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He will lose his right to vote as a convicted felon.

One less Trump voter. Good.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is "no parole in the federal penal system," according to Flack, meaning Keller will have to serve time.

FAFO
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's going to be in for a harsh 45 days. Not sure if he'll be able to survive.
 
Skanque [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When your name is "Klete" odds are you are likely to end up in prison at least once in your life.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
<beholdmyfieldoffarks.jpg>
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Klete, huh? Must be a family* name.

*A hillbilly family maybe
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Klete, huh? Must be a family* name.

*A hillbilly family maybe


It's long for "Kletus".
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Klete, huh? Must be a family* name.

*A hillbilly family maybe

It's long for "Kletus".


OK, never mind. Long day.

[trips over garbage can while leaving]
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey just a note that this headline works really well - nice job.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gopher321: Enjoy the prison shower relay, dipshiat


Rape jokes are ok again on Fark.  Cool.  Too bad there isn't a mod in this thread to take care of that.
 
piltdown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: gopher321: Enjoy the prison shower relay, dipshiat

Rape jokes are ok again on Fark.  Cool.  Too bad there isn't a mod in this thread to take care of that.


It seems to be ok when they're aimed at conservatives
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

piltdown: Jeebus Saves: gopher321: Enjoy the prison shower relay, dipshiat

Rape jokes are ok again on Fark.  Cool.  Too bad there isn't a mod in this thread to take care of that.

It seems to be ok when they're aimed at conservatives


Double standards on fark?  I wont believe it.  Not for a second.  I mean, it's not a like a mod commented in the thread or anything.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He will lose his right to vote as a convicted felon.

He doesn't think his vote counts, so it's unlikely that he gives a crap.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good riddance to bad rubbish.

/retired swimmer
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.