(WSVN Miami)   Many people are on the fence about helicopter rides while not so many helicopters are on the fence with people   (wsvn.com) divider line
focusthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Robinson...
Not even once.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More like Exlaxative Airport, amirite?

ExOKlative Airport?

Anybody?

No? Ooohkay. Try the veal, whatever. Jerks.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Someone must have shifted in their seat as I was landing", sounds as likely as the "you must have hit a bump or something" excuse in Pulp Fiction/

I Shot Marvin in the Face - Pulp Fiction (11/12) Movie CLIP (1994) HD
Youtube LBBni_-tMNs
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoldDude: "Someone must have shifted in their seat as I was landing", sounds as likely as the "you must have hit a bump or something" excuse in Pulp Fiction/

[YouTube video: I Shot Marvin in the Face - Pulp Fiction (11/12) Movie CLIP (1994) HD]


It wouldn't take a lot of movement at the wrong moment  in a Robinson to induce either a tail strike or dynamic rollover during landing, especially if the passengers were large, or there was already some kind of imbalance (adult/child weight difference, etc).

Glad everyone is alright, in those kind of mishaps being inside the aircraft is usually safer than being in the immediate vicinity, as all the fast spinny bits go away from the   body of the aircraft.
 
