(CBS Minnesota)   Is society angrier than ever before? Why don't you click the link and find out you stupid f***ing idiots   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
49
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds likes someone who didn't live in NYC in the 80s
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember when Christianity was all about "love your neighbor"?

/Christ remembers
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because you're sensitive little cry baby that doesn't want anyone to disagree with you
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark off subby, I ain't clicking shiat.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have everlasting contempt for 74.2 million people I don't personally know. Is that the same thing as being angry?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 24/7 news cycle has realized they can make more money if we're all massively polarized and angry.  So they're acting accordingly, the farking parasites.  And we all suffer as a result.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR....We're all scared out of our psychotic ape minds.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch and listen to the opening number 9f this act 2 from over a decade ago
... we've known for a long time.
Dr. Horrible's Sing Along Blog - Act 2
Youtube S-0bETzLm_A
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, there are definitely more avenues to express and echo anger now, that has to have an effect.

I suggest just dying inside. It's way less exhausting than being angry. Its uncomfortable at first, but once you stop caring about the outcomes of any situation you are in, and acknowledge most things in life exist in a chaos beyond your control, life honestly gets a lot better.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Website loaded with stupid ads. Now I'm angry. Wait ..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. People have always been assholes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maybe, there are definitely more avenues to express and echo anger now, that has to have an effect.

I suggest just dying inside. It's way less exhausting than being angry. Its uncomfortable at first, but once you stop caring about the outcomes of any situation you are in, and acknowledge most things in life exist in a chaos beyond your control, life honestly gets a lot better.


Naaaaaa. That makes me feel attacked.   Like Jesus Christ gravity is the universe going to end if you don't make this event turn out completely farked up for me???????
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, we were only angry at the penis, and we accepted that.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet started with simple email, cats oh, and the hamster dance. I have progressed through to Wikipedia, and online news, which soon enough became clickbait. Then social media came along, and both it and the News quickly realized that clickbait wasn't enough, the clickiest of clickbait was rage bait

And that's 90% of what's left on the internet. Things designed to make people click because they're angry, react because they're angry, Express their personal anger and other people agree with them, or when they disagree get into intense arguments over various political and philosophical positions that are probably all wrong.

Yes Society is more Angry. There's been 15 years of training people and encouraging people to be nothing but angry.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: The 24/7 news cycle has realized they can make more money if we're all massively polarized and angry.  So they're acting accordingly, the farking parasites.  And we all suffer as a result.


This, along with advertisements using fear, politicians using fear, corporations using fear, police using fear, etc...

When fear is always on, you end up learning never to turn it off.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well....we could always put some molly percocet in the water supply....
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think people who follow politics are angrier than others. Need to figure out a way to moderate the intake. Not be uninformed but also not obsessed.

/Me too
//News about Barr used to piss me off
///Need to find a balance
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I think people who follow politics are angrier than others. Need to figure out a way to moderate the intake. Not be uninformed but also not obsessed.

/Me too
//News about Barr used to piss me off
///Need to find a balance


Jail the right would fix it all
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Priapetic: The 24/7 news cycle has realized they can make more money if we're all massively polarized and angry.  So they're acting accordingly, the farking parasites.  And we all suffer as a result.

This, along with advertisements using fear, politicians using fear, corporations using fear, police using fear, etc...

When fear is always on, you end up learning never to turn it off.


Advertisements in general these days make me angry. Ad guys think everyone's dumb or gullible. There's one particular real estate agent in my area who has been placing ads everywhere here, and they're not even enjoyable or clever.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not angrier, but I am more apathetic. Especially in regard to human suffering and death. In as much as optimists delude themselves, we do not have more in common than we have in difference.

So...if you're not part of the family (which includes close friends), fark off.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maybe, there are definitely more avenues to express and echo anger now, that has to have an effect.

I suggest just dying inside. It's way less exhausting than being angry. Its uncomfortable at first, but once you stop caring about the outcomes of any situation you are in, and acknowledge most things in life exist in a chaos beyond your control, life honestly gets a lot better.


GenX-like typing detected. We all did that a couple of decades ago.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Karma Chameleon: Maybe, there are definitely more avenues to express and echo anger now, that has to have an effect.

I suggest just dying inside. It's way less exhausting than being angry. Its uncomfortable at first, but once you stop caring about the outcomes of any situation you are in, and acknowledge most things in life exist in a chaos beyond your control, life honestly gets a lot better.

GenX-like typing detected. We all did that a couple of decades ago.


Username checks out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Karma Chameleon: Maybe, there are definitely more avenues to express and echo anger now, that has to have an effect.

I suggest just dying inside. It's way less exhausting than being angry. Its uncomfortable at first, but once you stop caring about the outcomes of any situation you are in, and acknowledge most things in life exist in a chaos beyond your control, life honestly gets a lot better.

GenX-like typing detected. We all did that a couple of decades ago.


Yep

/
On a side note fark Kurt Corbin
 
GodComplex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not angry, just burned out. Which means patience is minimal at best. Also, I've been repeatedly informed that clubbing anti vaxxers like a baby fur seal is not legal, so gotta maintain inner peace to keep myself away from the federal time out box.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are so many ways to die in NYC -- construction cranes collapsing, poodles falling off 175 floor ledges...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have to say. If there's any one thing that makes me really angry, it's FOX news.

I have to admit that their format is so much more entertaining. Precise short interviews, footage of incidents and overall a better watch. CNN with their long drawn out interviews makes me fall asleep.
 
xalres
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Remember when Christianity was all about "love your neighbor"?

/Christ remembers


No.

I mean, I remember them *saying* something to that effect, but nothing beyond that.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can say ever since the 2020 election season every road in the south has turned into Fury Road, and it's a distinct shift from the several years before that.  The frequency of outright asshole incidents has skyrocketed in my experience.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GodComplex: clubbing anti vaxxers like a baby fur seal is not legal


Their hides aren't as useful either.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stupid farking idiot?  No. I am not.


I have not been getting any.
:(
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DeadGeek: Karma Chameleon: Maybe, there are definitely more avenues to express and echo anger now, that has to have an effect.

I suggest just dying inside. It's way less exhausting than being angry. Its uncomfortable at first, but once you stop caring about the outcomes of any situation you are in, and acknowledge most things in life exist in a chaos beyond your control, life honestly gets a lot better.

GenX-like typing detected. We all did that a couple of decades ago.

Yep

/
On a side note fark Kurt Corbin


Being fortunate enough to spend my early 20s in Seattle in the 90s, and seeing how awesome the music scene was, I can only agree with you. Definitely not a good representation of the best we had to offer.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Burned out protecting my kids and household from surrounding plague rats and seditious insurrectionists, including the Governor and TFG.
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Social conflict theory.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I have to say. If there's any one thing that makes me really angry, it's FOX news.

I have to admit that their format is so much more entertaining. Precise short interviews, footage of incidents and overall a better watch. CNN with their long drawn out interviews makes me fall asleep.


You can learn to love it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I have to say. If there's any one thing that makes me really angry, it's FOX news.

I have to admit that their format is so much more entertaining. Precise short interviews, footage of incidents and overall a better watch. CNN with their long drawn out interviews makes me fall asleep.


No. I do not have to admit that. No one should ever watch their evil outright lies. Lies are not entertaining.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chawco: The internet started with simple email, cats oh, and the hamster dance. I have progressed through to Wikipedia, and online news, which soon enough became clickbait. Then social media came along, and both it and the News quickly realized that clickbait wasn't enough, the clickiest of clickbait was rage bait

And that's 90% of what's left on the internet. Things designed to make people click because they're angry, react because they're angry, Express their personal anger and other people agree with them, or when they disagree get into intense arguments over various political and philosophical positions that are probably all wrong.

Yes Society is more Angry. There's been 15 years of training people and encouraging people to be nothing but angry.


What the fark dude? You left out porn, Napster and newgrounds you raging asshole.

/I'm assuming we're all mad at each other right now.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Lies are not entertaining.


Lies are frequently more entertaining than the truth, which is why they are more seductive.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Back in my day, we were only angry at the penis, and we accepted that.


I still get angry and beat mine up five times a day!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Toxophil: I'm assuming we're all mad at each other right now.


Actually, we're all mad at you.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Bob_Laublaw: Back in my day, we were only angry at the penis, and we accepted that.

I still get angry and beat mine up five times a day!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I have to say. If there's any one thing that makes me really angry, it's FOX news.

I have to admit that their format is so much more entertaining. Precise short interviews, footage of incidents and overall a better watch. CNN with their long drawn out interviews makes me fall asleep.


Their interviews are short because they cut their guests off the moment they express anything other than boot licking capitulation.

/Jackass.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you can direct your anger outward you're in a good place.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Toxophil: I'm assuming we're all mad at each other right now.

Actually, we're all mad at you.


I'm way more mad at me than any of you farking posers will ever be.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maybe, there are definitely more avenues to express and echo anger now, that has to have an effect.

I suggest just dying inside. It's way less exhausting than being angry. Its uncomfortable at first, but once you stop caring about the outcomes of any situation you are in, and acknowledge most things in life exist in a chaos beyond your control, life honestly gets a lot better.


You call it dying inside, I call it meditation.
 
