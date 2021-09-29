 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Texas attorney general says state's abortion ban "stimulates" interstate commerce... because it forces Texas women to travel to other states to obtain the procedure   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine, Supreme Court of the United States, Roe v. Wade, earlier court filing, United States, leader of the clinic organization Trust Women, U.S. state, federal court order, Paxton's brief  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Sep 2021 at 8:14 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think he should have mentioned that. It also means his ban is keeping women from traveling from other states to Texas for abortions which is interfering in interstate commerce.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas republican Attorney General Ken Paxton's felony fraud charges trial has been shackled by procedural delays by Paxton for six years. if convicted, Paxton face up to 99 years in prison
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he is pioneering f*cking around and finding your way out?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I had to face the awfulness of crossing state lines to get a medical procedure because my home state hates my sex, I wouldn't go back.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he wants the federal government to regulate it? Lol what a dumbass
 
RasIanI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're just trolling women, at this point...
 
sniderman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow. Just, wow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can I sue him for promoting abortions?  I need 10k
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: I don't think he should have mentioned that. It also means his ban is keeping women from traveling from other states to Texas for abortions which is interfering in interstate commerce.


"Commerce clause? What's that? -5/4 majority

They'll be safe.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait.  A State AG is INVITING the interstate commerce clause in?

I mean... this law is horrid, and he deserves what he gets from it, but that's kind of like inviting a vampire across the threshold.

Fine.  Please proceed, Govenor.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Back when I was a dipshiat centrist, I used to think "man, the pro-choice argument that pro-lifers just straight up hate women is so overblown!"

Yeah... I no longer think like that.

I say for the sake of fairness, Texas men should have to go to Oklahoma to get their colon checked.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Me reading or watching any statement made by GQP members these days:

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
......what the F am I reading?
 
vrax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Theocratic police-state terrorism kind of is interstate commerce though, isn't it?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you can wrap your face in a mask you can wrap your little pecker in a mask!

Stop finding excuses for responsibility. Wrap it up!
 
vrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: If you can wrap your face in a mask you can wrap your little pecker in a mask!

Stop finding excuses for responsibility. Wrap it up!


Good advice, but that has nothing to do with this.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: If you can wrap your face in a mask you can wrap your little pecker in a mask!

Stop finding excuses for responsibility. Wrap it up!


Abortion is taking responsibility.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RasIanI: They're just trolling women, at this point...


Oh look at the Patriarchy in action. Ain't no woman need no man. Get over your privelege. This is not the middle ages, it's the 21st century.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But shouldn't those precious Texan fetuses be still precious in another state?

My husband thought I was kidding when I told him Texas plans to eliminate rape so that no pregnancies can be a rape pregnancy.

He made the wat face. Then he suggested something truly terrible: that Texas might decide to tinker with the definition of rape so that it "doesn't happen."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: If you can wrap your face in a mask you can wrap your little pecker in a mask!

Stop finding excuses for responsibility. Wrap it up!


Weak bait. Also tell the rapists to wrap up their pecker cos the women don't have a choice.

Sigh.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Theocratic police-state terrorism kind of is interstate commerce though, isn't it?


Capitalism is god over their god they bother all the time. It's amazing.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sniderman: Wow. Just, wow.


Yeah I don't have shiat else to add to that, what in the god damn fark
 
blackhalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

atomic-age: But shouldn't those precious Texan fetuses be still precious in another state?

My husband thought I was kidding when I told him Texas plans to eliminate rape so that no pregnancies can be a rape pregnancy.

He made the wat face. Then he suggested something truly terrible: that Texas might decide to tinker with the definition of rape so that it "doesn't happen."


Brilliant - Redefine "incest" as well!  The whole South will follow suit quickly.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RasIanI: They're just trolling women, at this point...


Do women in Texas get to vote, or is there a law that they just hand their ballot to the menfolk to take care of for them?
 
DrJesusPhD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh good, so that means the federal government has authority....
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jesus, you need some kind of industrial sprayer to put lipstick on that particular pig...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a constitutional concept called the "dormant commerce clause" which Supreme Court precedent developed. Basically it says that Congress is supposed to regulate interstate commerce, and that states are not supposed to make laws that usurp that authority.

That's where the "burden" language comes from. Without Congressional approval, states are not supposed to make laws that "burden" interstate commerce, usually meaning that the laws act in a protectionist manner.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's not how the Commerce Clause is supposed to be interpreted, dipshiat, and you should have thought of that before you wrote your law, not after.

You guys dun fukt up, and now you're gonna pay.
 
Loki009
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: There's a constitutional concept called the "dormant commerce clause" which Supreme Court precedent developed. Basically it says that Congress is supposed to regulate interstate commerce, and that states are not supposed to make laws that usurp that authority.

That's where the "burden" language comes from. Without Congressional approval, states are not supposed to make laws that "burden" interstate commerce, usually meaning that the laws act in a protectionist manner.


I want the Biden admin to get involved with this. I however (also IANAL) don't quite understand this angle. How is this different than say a state banning any other good for sale or service? Yes people may travel to purchase the item or service but that doesn't change the states authority to control intrastate commerce.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
.......

I made this joke when it was released that Oklahoma was seeing a large increase in people calling and going from texas.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have to stop asking stupid people what they think.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: StoPPeRmobile: If you can wrap your face in a mask you can wrap your little pecker in a mask!

Stop finding excuses for responsibility. Wrap it up!

Weak bait. Also tell the rapists to wrap up their pecker cos the women don't have a choice.

Sigh.


Some folks are really really wanting a Gilead type setup in the US.  They were certain that Trump was going to give it to them once he's reelected.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: StoPPeRmobile: If you can wrap your face in a mask you can wrap your little pecker in a mask!

Stop finding excuses for responsibility. Wrap it up!

Abortion is taking responsibility.


So needlessly exposing some medical professionals to the threat of the current pandemic because you couldn't be bothered with wrapping your little tiny joke of pecker is responsibility these days?

Get over your little self.

Hey, at least there is a cool theme song for this new movement. Don't get excited. It's not about bowel movements. Though you may want to get that checked out.

Behold!


Wrap it up - Fabulous thunderbirds
Youtube 51270i8F3mU
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Texas republican Attorney General Ken Paxton's felony fraud charges trial has been shackled by procedural delays by Paxton for six years. if convicted, Paxton face up to 99 years in prison


And Texans are so dumb they elected him as the state's top lawyer AFTER he was charged with a felony.  Because Texas.

And those certainly aren't accidental procedural delays.  Money has certainly changed hands.
 
Iczer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It also hysterically stimulates interstate commerce thanks to a number of companies deciding to tell the state to fark off and ditch Texass.
 
nijika
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh subby these jokes are a little far fe..

"What evidence that does exist in the record suggests that, if anything, the Act is stimulating rather than obstructing interstate travel," Paxton said, pointing to an increase in Texas women seeking to travel to Kansas and Oklahoma to obtain the procedure.

I take that back.  What a farking moron.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: I don't think he should have mentioned that. It also means his ban is keeping women from traveling from other states to Texas for abortions which is interfering in interstate commerce.


You could also claim that putting extra vehicles on the road, and the gasoline they consume is impacting commerce.
 
vrax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Loki009: I want the Biden admin to get involved with this. I however (also IANAL) don't quite understand this angle. How is this different than say a state banning any other good for sale or service? Yes people may travel to purchase the item or service but that doesn't change the states authority to control intrastate commerce.


What a strange thing to just blurt out.  NTTAWWT
 
TheWeeMachine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Can I sue him for promoting abortions?  I need 10k


Make sure you take Abbott's wheel chair too, I guarantee he will not stand up for himself.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Bobson Dugnutt: StoPPeRmobile: If you can wrap your face in a mask you can wrap your little pecker in a mask!

Stop finding excuses for responsibility. Wrap it up!

Abortion is taking responsibility.

So needlessly exposing some medical professionals to the threat of the current pandemic because you couldn't be bothered with wrapping your little tiny joke of pecker is responsibility these days?


Get your guys' stories straight: the pandemic is a hoax.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.