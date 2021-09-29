 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   The unsub will insert himself into the investigation   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Beyhan Mutlu, Turkey  
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, what's his FARK handle.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
came to say: he found himself all over again, for the first time since before.  but instead i'll just get the lights.  what the hell, SloppyFrenchKisser,what kind of company do you keep?!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police realized the man they were looking for had joined his own search party and gave him a ride home.

And freeze frame.  Cue 80's sitcom theme song.  I think we've got ourselves a pilot.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dummy.  Shoulda waited until they put a reward out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: Alright, what's his FARK handle.


cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
