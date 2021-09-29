 Skip to content
 
(Bored Panda)   Fifty photos of stuff you've never seen before: Come for the stoner bird blowing smoke rings, stay for horses on a plane and antique crinkle-crankle walls   (boredpanda.com) divider line
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The prosthetic hand reminds me of a guy on YouTube named Ian Davis. He has created his own prosthetics and they are incredible.

I recommend the channel should just be under his name.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Makin' Bacon!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: The prosthetic hand reminds me of a guy on YouTube named Ian Davis. He has created his own prosthetics and they are incredible.

I recommend the channel should just be under his name.


My friend Luke lost his hand. His prosthetic was awesome. Modern medical technology is amazing.

andysowards.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
#29 I served on the USS McCandless DE1084. named after his father(Metal of Honor) and Grandfather.
When you have to reach down to touch the sky...
 
HFK
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen pretty much all that stuff before. Fail.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Figurines from the Matrix Babies cartoon series:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
read all the titles in the voice of the geico gecko and laugh your ass off.

/i may or may not be very high...
 
NevynFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

$12,000 in cancer pills...
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you think the flight attendant is ever coming back? I've stomped the button 3 times and I really need to be let out to use the lavatory. Hey if she lets us both go, you wanna join the mile high horse club?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




Why is everything is English if these are from Sweden?
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image image 500x533]


Why is everything is English if these are from Sweden?


Europeans secretly speak English to each other when they are alone, don't you watch any movies?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image image 500x533]


Why is everything is English if these are from Sweden?


It's the export version
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What? No 'snakes on a plane' comments yet?
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HitAnyKey: What? No 'snakes on a plane' comments yet?


Could be a nice photoshop challenge.
 
