(Fox News)   This is better than having children learn about human sacrifices to the Aztec god Tezkatlipoka on the streets or from TV and the internet   (foxnews.com)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How do stupid people have so much extra time on their hands?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look, guys. You're the ones who say we need prayer in school.

I fail to see a problem.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No one will stop my child from worshipping Crom, as is traditional in our household.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are they wanting to cleanse the ethnic portions perhaps?
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We are in favor of human sacrifice. Just look inside any Amazon fulfillment center.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Satan is alright. He's a blend of Pablo Escobar and Oskar Schindler, he likes to take care of his peeps. Just draw some symbols on the floor once in awhile and he'll see you through tough times. Careful, though, he'll shiat on your face if you pray to him, so don't do that.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: No one will stop my child from worshipping Crom, as is traditional in our household.


Crom cares not for your prayers. Crom doesn't care if you were good men or bad, only that you fought bravely.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many human sacrifices have been made to the Christian "God"?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Okay...who wants to bet that the 'participation' in this 'chant' is really just a read aloud and class discussion?

You know. Not like FoxNews would deliberately misrepresent something regarding learning about other cultures...
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JRoo: How many human sacrifices have been made to the Christian "God"?


Well, there was almost a big one -- God told Abraham to off his son, Isaac.  At the last minute, God said "Only foolin'!  That was a test, 'cuz that's just the kind of guy I am.  Psych!"
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Darn you subby for making me click on a fox news link.

FTFA: "
The issue emerged earlier this year when researcher Chris Rufo reported on that particular aspect of the state's ethnic studies curriculum. As Fox News previously noted, the curriculum suggests chants that invoke the deity Tezkatlipoka.
Tezkatlipoka is an Aztec god that was honored with human sacrifices. According to the World History Encyclopedia, an impersonator of Tezkatlipoka would be sacrificed with his heart removed to honor the deity. In Aztec mythology, Tezkatlipoka is the brother of Quetzalcoatl, Huitzilopochtli and Xipe Totec - all of whom appear to be invoked in the chant.
The Thomas More Society, which represents the parents, described the model curriculum as "blatantly unconstitutional."

I can't really disagree. Any class that requires prayer of any kind in a public school violates the first amendment separation of church and state.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heh, typical moronic Californian whites. There should be no prayers at all. Trying to pander to a culture you have no connection to never works out.

/ Probably championed by the same losers who are trying to make Latinx be a thing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: JRoo: How many human sacrifices have been made to the Christian "God"?

Well, there was almost a big one -- God told Abraham to off his son, Isaac.  At the last minute, God said "Only foolin'!  That was a test, 'cuz that's just the kind of guy I am.  Psych!"


There was the whole Caine and Abel thing.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So rather than freedom of religion they claim that the US Constitution promises freedom *from* religion?

I am confused.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: So rather than freedom of religion they claim that the US Constitution promises freedom *from* religion?

I am confused.


Look you have to have separation of sacrifice pyramid and state.
 
