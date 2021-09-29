 Skip to content
"A good writer possesses not only his own spirit but also the spirit of his friends." ―Friedrich Nietzsche. And yet when I try that, I get everyone angry at me for making zombies again. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, missing the point edition
5
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So no, I don't actually have a past history of attempting to zombify my friends by stealing their spirits, although I will admit to having cleaned out at least one person's parent's liquor cabinet at a party back in high school. If anyone was the living dead it was me the next day. Still, Nietzsche isn't talking about that so much as he is about creating believable characters by imbuing them with traits that we observe in the people around us; or at least, that's how I'm interpreting it.

I will say that a great deal of the characters I create aren't based on individual people so much as they are fashioned out of collections of traits and quirks, given goals and needs, and then left alone to see what they do. I think that's at least basically in line with the headline quote.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update: progress is still slow due to real life issues, but come hell or high water or like, I dunno, hot rain or something, I'm going to get all notices sent out this weekend and then get onto collating the edits for this year's anthology and start getting this put together. If you submitted, keep an eye out for an email from e­dito­rs[nospam-﹫-backwards]noi­tc­if­kraf*n­e­t which should be coming soon™!

Writing Question of the Week:

How do you create interesting characters?
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is someone at fark an aspiring writer? Why are such specific things posted?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting characters break the rules.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually take some aspect of myself and dial it up to 11.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I never know if my characters are actually interesting. I try to make them interested in the world around them, with a sense of playfulness and some moral centre consistent with their background and their experience.
 
