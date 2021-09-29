 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Yo dawg, I hear you like dogs so here's Dog with dogs hot on the trail of Brian Laundrie dawg. With obligatory pictures of dogs and Dog   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Ford Transit, Egmont Key State Park, Fort De Soto Park, News Corporation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fox Broadcasting Company, Bounty hunter, Dog the Bounty Hunter  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course Dog the BH got involved. Because nothing says Florida like farce.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PR/ego stunt and of course Faux is taking it seriously.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
                                      ​He's already busted Laundrie for littering.
                             
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mojongo: He's already busted Laundrie for littering.
                            [Fark user image image 706x940]


Drinking Ultra Gold?  That's like being behind seven proxies, good luck!
 
mudpants
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"  Dog and his team found no conclusive evidence that Laundrie was on Egmont Key by Wednesday evening. "

send that moron home
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was Dog invited to join in the investigation by police and the FBI?
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had no idea that Dog had dogs.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If that guy actually managed to track Laundrey down and aprehend him, I'd almost be inclined to think Dawg was in on the whole thing somehow.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing important going on? Don't worry fox news is there 24/7 to tell you all the nothing's that have changed in the past month
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did they call off the search after finding some floating bales of "party supplies"?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm still not clicking on a FauxNews link.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sniff hounds! How Deep South. How exciting! I'll pass on reading all the articles though.

Just let me know when he's found dead or the charges are laid.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: If that guy actually managed to track Laundrey down and aprehend him, I'd almost be inclined to think Dawg was in on the whole thing somehow.


Pardon. It's Laundrie, not Laundrey. No disrespect intended.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's not even in a state connected to Florida.  He's most likely on the lam in Canada or Mexico but I'm sure that Gov. DeathSantis is on it.  Like he was Covid-19.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: He's not even in a state connected to Florida.  He's most likely on the lam in Canada or Mexico but I'm sure that Gov. DeathSantis is on it.  Like he was Covid-19.


Sounds like you may be in on it.  Tell us some more places he is not!
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just....this is too much. Could we not get pseudo-celebrities involved in this shiatshow?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: He's not even in a state connected to Florida.  He's most likely on the lam in Canada or Mexico but I'm sure that Gov. DeathSantis is on it.  Like he was Covid-19.


Canada would be too difficult. Mexico runs the risk of getting grabbed by a cartel. Easiest way to hide would be to just go be homeless in LA or SF. Offer a homeless guy $100 and a fresh set of clothes for what he has, then just disappear. LA and SF have large homeless populations, so there are ample soup kitchens and sources of aid, and very little in the way of natural disasters, which would require seeking shelter, like something such as a hurricane would would force him to do.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: I just....this is too much. Could we not get pseudo-celebrities involved in this shiatshow?


I'd like to see the Kardashians give it a try.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iron_city_ap: Valter: I just....this is too much. Could we not get pseudo-celebrities involved in this shiatshow?

I'd like to see the Kardashians give it a try.


To be fair Dog is an actual bounty Hunter and part of why he became famous was that he is well... a bounty hunter.

/that dog can hunt
//good dog
///third dog because
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iron_city_ap: Valter: I just....this is too much. Could we not get pseudo-celebrities involved in this shiatshow?

I'd like to see the Kardashians give it a try.


That is such a pants-on-head-on-fire idea that I believe it could happen.
 
