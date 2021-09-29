 Skip to content
(The Times of India)   You'd be walking funny too if you had almost a kilo of gold paste in your butt   (indiatimes.com) divider line
39
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rectum? Damn near kilo'd him!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really want to know what "suspicious movements" give away gold paste boofers.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing but a gilded rectum cage, and not the fun kind.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kerala Man Detained At Imphal Airport With 900 gm Gold Paste Worth Rs 42 Lakh Inside His Rectum"

gm for gram? Is that an Indianism?
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Au shiat
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: "Kerala Man Detained At Imphal Airport With 900 gm Gold Paste Worth Rs 42 Lakh Inside His Rectum"

gm for gram? Is that an Indianism?


Garam, my main man, like my masala!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a bullion to one shot, Doc!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, wait a sec.  Paste was an option?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You'd be walking funny too if you had almost a kilo of gold paste in your butt"
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people will do anything to not get the covid shot.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I don't really want to know what "suspicious movements" give away gold paste boofers.


he farted glitter
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It is said that only an 'experienced smuggler' can hide that much amount of gold in their body and travel for hours without bleeding or getting caught.

So what you're saying is he regularly takes it up the bum.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed it, but  WHY is there so much gold smuggling going on in the first place ?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Show me on the doll where Midas touched you."
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That gold stinks
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That happened to me once in college after washing down an entire can of Cheez Whiz with a fifth of Goldschlager. Not recommended.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fano: talkertopc: "Kerala Man Detained At Imphal Airport With 900 gm Gold Paste Worth Rs 42 Lakh Inside His Rectum"

gm for gram? Is that an Indianism?

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x1306]Garam, my main man, like my masala!


How many butts would be needed to smuggle that in?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I don't really want to know what "suspicious movements" give away gold paste boofers.


Walking while you're crouched like a baseball catcher and assuring people "No (ugh!) I'm fine! (ugh)  I guess breakfast (ugh) didn't quite (ugh!) agree...(ugh!)"
 
thy crotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
worth Rs 42 lakh you say
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Salmon: That gold stinks


The reeking stench of capitalism
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: It is said that only an 'experienced smuggler' can hide that much amount of gold in their body and travel for hours without bleeding or getting caught.

So what you're saying is he regularly takes it up the bum.


In colonial days, they were called "arse bandits"
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He wanted to be pegged by Lakshmi
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm kind of interested in how the gold is made into a paste. Beats shiatting a brick I suppose.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thy crotch: worth Rs 42 lakh you say


~$56k US according to Google.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No I wouldn't - thanks to this one neat trick!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What do you mean "if"?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thy crotch: worth Rs 42 lakh you say


420,000 Rupies.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: thy crotch: worth Rs 42 lakh you say

420,000 Rupies.


Actually, 4,200,000 Rupies.
That's a lot of pots to break open.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Breaker Moran: I don't really want to know what "suspicious movements" give away gold paste boofers.

he farted glitter


Well, THAT finally explains where it came from!
gbv23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes please

iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: RedVentrue: thy crotch: worth Rs 42 lakh you say

420,000 Rupies.

Actually, 4,200,000 Rupies.
That's a lot of pots to break open.


RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still more comfortable than a watch.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: It is said that only an 'experienced smuggler' can hide that much amount of gold in their body and travel for hours without bleeding or getting caught.

So what you're saying is he regularly takes it up the bum.


Since he got caught, maybe he wasn't experienced.
 
chewd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Honey if i could walk that way i wouldnt need a kilo of gold paste in my butt.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gbv23: Yes please

wow, rocking a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In case anyone is wondering (because I was), 42 lakh = 4,200,000 rupees = ~56,500 US dollars
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is gold illegal in India?  $56K in gold is like, two rappers worth.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: Maybe I missed it, but  WHY is there so much gold smuggling going on in the first place ?


Kerala is the kind of place that weighs a bride and then the father pays that weight in gold to the man to marry her. People save their whole lives for their daughters wedding dowries. They have special wedding loans in India to accommodate the hundreds or even thousands of guests that have to come to weddings. It can completely break a family to get their daughter married off, in no small part because of the amount of gold, both in payment and in jewelry.

And that's also why sonograms are illegal and infanticide of girls is rampant.
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

batrachoseps: Is gold illegal in India?  $56K in gold is like, two rappers worth.


Taxed at 10% on import.
 
