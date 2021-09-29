 Skip to content
(TMZ)   ♫♪ The best part of waking up ♫♪...is paying 70k to buy the iconic Folger's jingle at Auction?   (tmz.com)
12
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company must be getting ready to discontinue the jingle.

womp womp
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Will the new jingle include references to incest?

/That's my fet...I mean.. that's someone's fetish
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

"The best part of waking up
Is Folger's in your butt."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because mass-market, generic canned coffee has never been more popular?


/ Maxwell House 4 lyf!
 
chewd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Folgers coffee is gonna move ya
it brews so soft it gets right to ya
Folgers coffee the taste the taste the taste is gonna move you!
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did you guys see the article above about how Dog the Bounty Hunter is closing in on Laundrie?

About time they sent in a pro.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ROYALTIES!

ROYALTY CHECK IS IN, HONEY!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
chewd:

Nooooooo you bastard
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like a solid investment, but I don't want to change my ringtone.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kozlo: chewd:

Nooooooo you bastard


Muahahaha!!

/twirls mustache
 
jim32rr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Folger's sucks, it ain't worth the bucks
 
detonator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I worked a gig by the guy who wrote that.. jim brickman. It was the highlight of his show.  Well, that and his Beatles tribute to the alphabet that only had one letter in it; the "letter B".
Yes, it was that bad
 
