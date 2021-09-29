 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   FAFO LT COL Edition
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You had 20 years. If you're lucky you won't get 20 years.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he fought in Afghanistan for 17 years, maybe HE is one of the people who should be held accountable for that clusterfark.
 
Directorscut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.
S.igned the
M.other farking
C.ontract

Shut yer hole and sack up, Jarhead.  Orders are orders, even if you are a Lt. Col.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda resigned your commission before you publicly talked shiat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If he fought in Afghanistan for 17 years, maybe HE is one of the people who should be held accountable for that clusterfark.


That's probably the dumbest thing I've read today.  And I've read some dumb shiat on good ol fark.com today.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: The Dog Ate My Homework: If he fought in Afghanistan for 17 years, maybe HE is one of the people who should be held accountable for that clusterfark.

That's probably the dumbest thing I've read today.  And I've read some dumb shiat on good ol fark.com today.


So do you read your own posts before or after you smart them?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He has said he plans to resign his commission."

Too late unless he means after his period of incarceration.  Then he'll get a Bad Conduct with no pension and poor job prospects for the rest of his life.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen a few posts from Constitutionalist morons on other sites screaming about this guy's free speech right. It is not even worth the time to try and shed some light on their ignorance.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Shoulda resigned your commission before you publicly talked shiat.


Yeah, I'm pretty sure you don't get to resign after a dishonorable discharge.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He literally asked them to throw him in the brig. I'm not sure if this counts as FAFO.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I used to work with a lot of former military officers (DOD contracting).  One trend I saw is that officers who left at the O-6 level or higher (full colonel or general) were MUCH better leaders than those who left at O-5 (lt colonel) or below.  There were exceptions, of course, but that was a general trend.

Anecdotal data is anecdotal, but my takeaway was that it's probably possible to get promoted up to O-5 just by keeping your nose clean, following orders, and doing a good job as an individual.  To get bumped up to O-6, you had to show true leadership.  Given that some of those former O-6s commanded medium-sized installations before retiring, I wouldn't be at all surprised if there's some truth to that.

This guy spending 17 years in, and never getting to full colonel, supports my hypothesis.

I never served myself, so may be completely wrong - just my observations.

/it was always fun to see retired officers pulling rank on each other in what were otherwise purely business meetings
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Jeebus Saves: The Dog Ate My Homework: If he fought in Afghanistan for 17 years, maybe HE is one of the people who should be held accountable for that clusterfark.

That's probably the dumbest thing I've read today.  And I've read some dumb shiat on good ol fark.com today.

So do you read your own posts before or after you smart them?


Look, there's an entire thread where people are convinced that today is Sunday.  I only read the replies to me pointing that out.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This poor fellow had a well publicized mental health crisis.
He deserves compassion and pity, not scorn.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

algman: veale728: Shoulda resigned your commission before you publicly talked shiat.

Yeah, I'm pretty sure you don't get to resign after a dishonorable discharge.


Officers don't get BCD or Dishonorable discharge. They get Dismissed.

Good news is that Dismissal is considered as bad as a Dishonorable discharge for all intents and purposes, so this clown almost certainly threw himself under the bus. No pension, no benefits, etc. It will be very hard to convince the officers at his court martial to go lightly on him. Sets a bad precedent, especially in the times we're in.

/LOL
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [img.ifunny.co image 850x1426]


Uh...

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bide​n​-receive-bodies-us-troops-killed-afgha​nistan-white-house-2021-08-29/
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: SloppyFrenchKisser: [img.ifunny.co image 850x1426]

Uh...

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden​-receive-bodies-us-troops-killed-afgha​nistan-white-house-2021-08-29/


Remember those Highlights magazines you used to read while you were at the dentist?  One of my favorite parts was where they gave you two pictures and had to figure out what was different.  Oh wait, it seems like you never did those.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If he fought in Afghanistan for 17 years, maybe HE is one of the people who should be held accountable for that clusterfark.


I disagree on this point. Congress and senior leadership in the DoD is very good at dropping accountability without authority. It's an endemic problem throughout all branches.

Unfortunately for my dumbass, this is the hill I've decided to fight and die on at my location for the last couple years. No progress on the issue, obviously.

/When you pay me to think, don't be mad when I think differently than you, because it will happen, probably often.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: SloppyFrenchKisser: [img.ifunny.co image 850x1426]

Uh...

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden​-receive-bodies-us-troops-killed-afgha​nistan-white-house-2021-08-29/


I'm pretty sure the point is that divided Administration didn't exist while Trump was president. Similar to how it seems to be a mystery to some people why Obama was never called to testify at the 9/11 hearings.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An O-5 in jail? Ooooo, he must have REALLY pissed everybody off.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Anecdotal data is anecdotal, but my takeaway was that it's probably possible to get promoted up to O-5 just by keeping your nose clean, following orders, and doing a good job as an individual.  To get bumped up to O-6, you had to show true leadership.  Given that some of those former O-6s commanded medium-sized installations before retiring, I wouldn't be at all surprised if there's some truth to that.

This guy spending 17 years in, and never getting to full colonel, supports my hypothesis.


FYI: promotion to O-6 requires 22 years in service and a minimum of 3 years in grade. An O-5 with 17 years (16 years is minimum time in service) and his own command suggests he was actually ahead of the curve, but he was looking at a minimum of another 5 years before getting the bird.

However, that's all over now.

Also FYI, if you have both time in service and time in grade, but are passed over twice in a row for advancement, you're automatically retired from service.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: An O-5 in jail? Ooooo, he must have REALLY pissed everybody off.


It really is a place all 0-5s should be sent to for a little while. Birds and baby birds are the shiat disturbers of the officer corps.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: You had 20 years. If you're lucky you won't get 20 years.


One boss, was once a Lt. Col, did a little acid, got new insight. Got busted down to sergeant.  Got to retire with his 20 years.  Great boss.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

algman: veale728: Shoulda resigned your commission before you publicly talked shiat.

Yeah, I'm pretty sure you don't get to resign after a dishonorable discharge.


Is this the military version of "you can't fire me, I quit"?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: You had 20 years. If you're lucky you won't get 20 years.


So is he wrong, or courageous?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do you know who else was a Lt Col?

/I don't recall
 
vsavatar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least he trashed both Trump and Biden instead of making it partisan. He gets some respect for that. Not enough to overcome the damage done by his statements that amounted to advocating taking away civilian control of the military, but still.

/ Would you like to know more?
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll be his Gofundme is up over 200K already.

/don't know if he has a gofundme
//just a guess
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

knbwhite: edmo: You had 20 years. If you're lucky you won't get 20 years.

So is he wrong, or courageous?


He's wrong, as in failing his obligation of service. It's not debatable. You don't get to have public political opinions as a military officer. That's just how it is.
 
