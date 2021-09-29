 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Protip: Don't porch-pirate at the former home of your locally-notorious murder-suspect boyfriend. Additionally, 8/10 would post bail   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Suzanne Morphew, Trespass, Barry Morphew, Chaffee County, court documents, Shoshona Darke, County Road  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not bad, but that's a hard 23 Subby.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
YOU post bail. She looks like Qongressqritter QQ for Qoqoa Puffs.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is the guy that murdered his wife and then mailed in her absentee ballot as a vote for Trump.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This is the guy that murdered his wife and then mailed in her absentee ballot as a vote for Trump.


Probably will be the next Republican nominee for president.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snake's a bad influence.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustLookin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She might be a milfy 8, but not a standard 8.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Not bad, but that's a hard 23 Subby.


>looks at photo< Eh, no thanks, but you do you, subby!

>reads thread< HOLY shiat SHE'S 23?!
 
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: TommyDeuce: Not bad, but that's a hard 23 Subby.

>looks at photo< Eh, no thanks, but you do you, subby!

>reads thread< HOLY shiat SHE'S 23?!


23 by way of 51.

https://www.kktv.com/2021/09/29/woman​-​arrested-after-trespassing-former-morp​hew-home/
 
oopsboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
if thats an 8/10 you're going to the wrong bars subby
 
jackandwater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Talk about being rode hard and put up wet!  Geezaweez!
 
Nidiot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I seem to have missed the bit in the article where it said she was 23...
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's in the box???
 
Madaynun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Talk about being rode hard and put up wet!  Geezaweez!


nobody put her away.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.