 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Gabby Petito-inspired tipsters lead searchers to missing man's body in same forest. Only 40 miles away, which is twice the distance to the horizon. But that's close enough   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Duffel bag, Duffel, Search and rescue, Robert Lowery, Duffle coat, rescue team, Luggage, Lowery's description  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 10:56 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's rather suspect... are we sure he wasn't Petito's murderer?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
only takes a couple hours to find a guy in Turkey.  and he did it himself, like a bootstrapper.  let's not fall behind, 'murca!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Summoner101: That's rather suspect... are we sure he wasn't Petito's murderer?


We're not sure it's the other guy either.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: That's rather suspect... are we sure he wasn't Petito's murderer?


Nah, it was just DB Cooper again.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Summoner101: That's rather suspect... are we sure he wasn't Petito's murderer?

Nah, it was just DB Cooper again.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not sure what subby's point is but, 40 miles away by foot is actually really far. I haven't seen these locations on a map but I have to believe they aren't just by a roadside.

I bet with enough effort 2 previously unknown bodies could be found within Druid Hill park in Baltimore too. All you need is media attention about a white girl in Druid Hill.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
j/k it's actually really horrible and sad to think how long that man's people might've waited to know for sure what happened to him, if it hadn't been for a media inspired manhunt coincidence.
 
Alunan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I used to wonder who at work was a Fox News Trumper and who wasn't, now I know thanks to this farking case. Everyone fixated on Gabby Petito is a Fox News watcher.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Godammit all my good body dump sites are going to be compromised if this shiat keeps up.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Not sure what subby's point is but, 40 miles away by foot is actually really far. I haven't seen these locations on a map but I have to believe they aren't just by a roadside.

I bet with enough effort 2 previously unknown bodies could be found within Druid Hill park in Baltimore too. All you need is media attention about a white girl in Druid Hill.


Should we be concerned about your knowledge of the existence of disposed bodies in Druid Hill?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2x the distance to the horizion? Is subby 270' tall?

http://www.ringbell.co.uk/info/hdist.​h​tm
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alunan: I used to wonder who at work was a Fox News Trumper and who wasn't, now I know thanks to this farking case. Everyone fixated on Gabby Petito is a Fox News watcher.


Where is it that you work that you're surrounded by all these rabid Fox news viewers?

I'm guessing not in education or some other cushy government make-work job.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ok. I normally make fun of people who do this, but do we not have many other, more important things, to worry about than one white girl who has most likely met her final fate? Pull the plug on both.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wax_on: Summoner101: That's rather suspect... are we sure he wasn't Petito's murderer?

We're not sure it's the other guy either.


But what if...

They happened upon this man as a couple...and somehow, something happened and the guy went over the cliff. Maybe they bumped him, maybe some other ambiguous action... but he went over and maybe they witnessed it.

Perhaps an argument, a riff between the two began to grow on what they should do. With her wanting to call the authorities...maybe the guy could be helped still, even. But maybe he didn't like that route...for whatever reason, needed to end all talk of that.

/Unlikely trope
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oh, this makes things much clearer
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alunan: I used to wonder who at work was a Fox News Trumper and who wasn't, now I know thanks to this farking case. Everyone fixated on Gabby Petito is a Fox News watcher.


A very liberal friend is following it closely, but she has children roughly that age who are entering into serious relationships, and she was abused by a romantic partner as well. NGL, I see myself in Ms Petito.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.