 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCPO Cincinnati)   FBI arrests two Columbus, OH narcotics cops for trying to distribute 15 pounds of fentanyl. No word on how many thousands would be killed if everyone lined up and took a lethal dose   (wcpo.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, Law enforcement agency, narcotics officers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Police, Organized crime, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, United States, police force  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 3:41 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the War on Drugs. It corrupts everything and everyone.

Legalize it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, yeah - what's the point of doing Narc Squad if not for the asset forfeiture, bribes, payoffs, skimming from the evidence and other perks?  it's like you guys don't know how police departments operate.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, let's see:  15 pounds is 6,804,000mg, and the lethal dose of fentanyl is usually stated to be ~2mg, so 3.402 million people.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Silly subby, the cop math works out to: 15lbs of fentanyl distributed by a couple of bad apples is enough for up to 5 people to become slightly affected.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Well, let's see:  15 pounds is 6,804,000mg, and the lethal dose of fentanyl is usually stated to be ~2mg, so 3.402 million people.


Or two corrupt cops, given about 2 kilograms each...
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
just gotta label it as horse dewormer and it'll get sold in seconds.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well I mean only one. He took it for the team.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Well, let's see:  15 pounds is 6,804,000mg, and the lethal dose of fentanyl is usually stated to be ~2mg, so 3.402 million people.


Dude, what the fark is this sh*t?
I need to know how many Rhode Islands that is.

/It's 3.212 Rhode Islands
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They just wanted to sell large amounts of a deadly and dangerous drug and go home to beat their wives, you wouldn't understand.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
metric imperial conversions stole another 1.5lbs of that fentanyl as TFA says it was ~7.5KG
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh, The corrupt FoP will have their jobs restored before the week is out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Well, let's see:  15 pounds is 6,804,000mg, and the lethal dose of fentanyl is usually stated to be ~2mg, so 3.402 million people.


Thank you for doing the math. I knew it was a lot.

They caught some people with enough to kill half of America recently.  Can you say the decline, decadence, and fall of the American Republic/Empire? Can you say Trumpers?
 
tasteme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Juc: just gotta label it as horse dewormer and it'll get sold in seconds.


Or, and stick with me here, you could label it as fentanyl and it'll sell in seconds the FBI will arrest you and your buddies.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Meh, The corrupt FoP will have their jobs restored before the week is out.


FYFA: The Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge #9, a police officers union, said it was aware of the allegations and said that if the allegations are true, "these individuals have no place" in the union or the Columbus police.

Well yeah. You can distribute that shiat better on the clock if you're a state trooper.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: A Cave Geek: Meh, The corrupt FoP will have their jobs restored before the week is out.

FYFA: The Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge #9, a police officers union, said it was aware of the allegations and said that if the allegations are true, "these individuals have no place" in the union or the Columbus police.

Well yeah. You can distribute that shiat better on the clock if you're a state trooper.


And that's how they'll fight it. The FoP always believes officers accounts without any exception, and with uot any regard for truth, honor or justice.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"These allegations are beyond disturbing," Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in a statement Wednesday. "If proven, such actions would violate the oath our officers take, the standards we must hold ourselves to, and the trust of the public."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My town I hope they get a big jab.
Listening to the radio now
8 kilos hope they get murder charges for every overdose in town.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every single person on 6 Earths
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.