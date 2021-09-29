 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Chicken Noodle News interviews antivax Nurses. One, a Catholic, calls The Pope "a hypocrite" for getting vaccinated. Says he's "not following The Bible". Because you know... vaccines are mentioned tons of times in The Bible   (youtube.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sheesh, and I thought Star Wars fans were annoying. These Roman Catholic weebs are the worst.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Much like the constitution, when you haven't read it you can pretend it says anything you want
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm tired of interviewing these people. How about we start interviewing all of the people that are fed up with anti-vax shiat?
 
neongoats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Narrator: jesusy people don't know jack and/or shiat about their own religion, news at 11
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FishSlap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is a small branch of Catholics who think Francis is a false pope, they also tend to be Trump fans and Covid deniers. Francis said getting a vaccine is a moral necessity to protect your community, so they hate vaccines.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Borrowed" from another Farker.
 
Cagey B
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why do people think that you're somehow catching these nutballs in a logical inconsistency by quoting the Bible at them? They've already made the decision to take an allegorical religious text as day to day instructions to support whatever nonsense they're on. It's like trying to cram the shiat back into the bull.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Most American Catholics are "Catholic", meaning they list that as their religion, but don't agree (or care) about the bulk of what The Church teaches, and only go to church on Easter and Christmas (if that).  Well that's probably true with most religions. I don't know any "Scientologists in name only", though. You're either dedicated to that religion or you're out.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
go eat piles of sh*t

/its in the bibble
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm pretty sure the Bible fails to mention surgery, chemo therapy, radiation therapy, and physical therapy.  All treatments she probably advocates.
 
Madaynun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This Just in.......
My Idiot In-laws in Alabama have decided the Vaccine is a great idea!...... After coming down with Covid
 
