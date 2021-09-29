 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   MMMBop'd   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
30
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three men in metropolitan Oregon have been arrested and charged with a panoply of crimes

thy crotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i do not think it means what you think it means
 
neapoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That dudes middle name is suede.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nice headline, subby.  LOL'd after reading the actual article.  XD
 
Luse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Three men in metropolitan Oregon have been arrested and charged with a panoply of crimes

Don't try to figure it out too much. There's almost enough extra chromosomes in that picture to make a whole new mostly functioning human.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They'll fry in silverchair
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Three men in metropolitan Oregon have been arrested and charged with a panoply of crimes

[Fark user image image 284x177]


Obviously, that journalist means to write "polyhedra". I guess they failed their skill check roll.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Methford, not even once
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good one, subby.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're all surprisingly farkable.
 
tom247365
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is the guy on the left wearing a blue garbage bag?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Panoply. I learned a word today. Very nice.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Three men in metropolitan Oregon have been arrested and charged with a panoply of crimes

[Fark user image 284x177]


Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dude on the left looks like a young Rob McElhenney
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: They're all surprisingly farkable.


Well, they truly are farked.
 
Cheron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
suspect allegedly gave chase when police approached him

Never chase the police
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would say that it looks more like two-and-a-half men.
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gene cesspool run amok.
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The TV station also reports that the accused were "wildland firefighters..."

What the hell is Metropolitan Oregon? Not Medford
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Them Magats love their fenties.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Brycen Dylan Suede, and Austin stand accused ...
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Dr.Fey: Three men in metropolitan Oregon have been arrested and charged with a panoply of crimes

[Fark user image image 284x177]

Obviously, that journalist means to write "polyhedra". I guess they failed their skill check roll.


I believe the journalist meant "plethora."
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Panoply. I learned a word today. Very nice.


It's like Monopoly, just with frying pans.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A panoply is when you are watching a Monopoly grandmaster play 6 games at once against 18 opponents.

These events draw huge crowds in Atlantic city every year, and the real action is in the matches that get going in side rooms. A good hustler can make a year's income in two nights.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: They're all surprisingly farkable.


I guess I could understand the one on the left, but the middle guy? He looks like he gallops around like ape while his uncle sodomizes hitchhikers.
 
Luse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Them Magats love their fenties.


I didn't see their political affiliation listed anywhere. With names like Brycen and Dylan they may be the libbiest libs that ever lived. Have anything to back that up or are you just spewing your mental kaka all over the thread with your assumptions?
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
middle guy looks like Gary Oldman in bram stokers Dracula
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like somebody...

...resembles that remark
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Inbreeding, not even once.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Spice Must Flow: Dr.Fey: Three men in metropolitan Oregon have been arrested and charged with a panoply of crimes

[Fark user image image 284x177]

Obviously, that journalist means to write "polyhedra". I guess they failed their skill check roll.

I believe the journalist meant "plethora."


Nope.
pan·o·ply

noun
a complete or impressive collection of things.
"a deliciously inventive panoply of insults"
 
