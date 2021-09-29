 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Ultimate dating advice: "If you get into a relationship with someone, get into a relationship with someone who doesn't eat cup ramen"   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Hirosaki, Aomori, English-language films, Twitter, Aomori Prefecture, instant ramen, latest articles, own habits, right thing  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrible advice! Someone who eats cup ramen knows the value of money and/or appreciates it as a comfort food occasionally. Besides, if someone is OK with cup ramen, it usually means they are Ok with a few other things too, if you get my meaning and I think you do...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not. Even. Once.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much better than cup of mac n cheese

/fight me
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to know a guy who once survived so long on only cup ramen--he didn't even drink any water or anything--that he had to go to the ER and almost died of a severe sodium imbalance or something (I don't know the medical term). So just... don't do that.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food should not be eaten from cups or buckets.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two girls, one cup ramen
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid or kids involved did the right thing and reported the strange encounter to the police, describing the man as in his 40s, overweight, and balding

What's his Fark handle?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTOH, a willingness to eat cup ramen signifies a much stronger likelihood of lowering their standards enough to date me in the first place...

//oh, who am I kidding. Cup ramen > Instant Coffee Drinkers > People that eat children's cereal for breakfast routinely > ..... Clowns and Circus folk > ..... Actual Cavewomen ..... > Me
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MSG breath is the worst.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Food should not be eaten from cups or buckets.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can o noodles can lead to nude canoodling.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, so blah.  Indomie or GTFO.
 
woodjf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: OTOH, a willingness to eat cup ramen signifies a much stronger likelihood of lowering their standards enough to date me in the first place...

//oh, who am I kidding. Cup ramen > Instant Coffee Drinkers > People that eat children's cereal for breakfast routinely > ..... Clowns and Circus folk > ..... Actual Cavewomen ..... > Me


Wow you just shamed the crap out of me.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The end of the article is the best.

FTA: "Hopefully the police can find this person soon and determine if he is a threat to society or just someone who doesn't know how to properly share his bad opinions. If the latter is true, then we can only hope they teach him how to make a Twitter account with a handle ending in 20 digits and a silhouette avatar so he can do his thing the way God intended."
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: MSG breath is the worst.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used to know a girl who would do naughty, naughty things with ramen.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People who like this may also like: the ultimate book of advice on Marriage:  Don't.
 
majestic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But what about cup o pizza? I dated this cosmetologist one time, never could figure out how she handled the weightlessness.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once again, Fark reveals it has strange hangups. Ever jerk off to a cartoon pony? That's cool. Gone an entire year without bathing or grooming? Who hasn't? Express disturbingly angry opinions that make you sound like an unhinged and possibly even dangerous misanthrope? Join the club!

But if you're one of those freaks who eats ramen noodles or puts pineapple on pizza, GTFO. We have standards here, dammit!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Udon get to tell me how to live my life.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But if people took good advice, it wouldn't be free.

If people took good advice, everything would be ruined.

Good advicw is the road not taken, fortunately, because the Road to Hell is paved with good ....

If you have no regrets, you have no conception of scarcity theory or opportunity cost.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I tell you one thing: I've been to a parallel universe, I've seen time running backwards, I've played pool with planets, and I've given birth to twins, but I never thought in my entire life I'd taste an edible Pot Noodle.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frowns upon discrimination upon all noodles great and small, frugal or expensive, all are examples of his glory.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Once again, Fark reveals it has strange hangups. Ever jerk off to a cartoon pony? That's cool. Gone an entire year without bathing or grooming? Who hasn't? Express disturbingly angry opinions that make you sound like an unhinged and possibly even dangerous misanthrope? Join the club!

But if you're one of those freaks who eats ramen noodles or puts pineapple on pizza, GTFO. We have standards here, dammit!


Not Ramen, Udon!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Once again, Fark reveals it has strange hangups. Ever jerk off to a cartoon pony? That's cool. Gone an entire year without bathing or grooming? Who hasn't? Express disturbingly angry opinions that make you sound like an unhinged and possibly even dangerous misanthrope? Join the club!

But if you're one of those freaks who eats ramen noodles or puts pineapple on pizza, GTFO. We have standards here, dammit!


Don't forget putting ketchup on hot dogs, or beans in chili.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: [Fark user image 850x783]
Frowns upon discrimination upon all noodles great and small, frugal or expensive, all are examples of his glory.


Noodles come at all price points. Yaaay!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brantgoose: EdgeRunner: Once again, Fark reveals it has strange hangups. Ever jerk off to a cartoon pony? That's cool. Gone an entire year without bathing or grooming? Who hasn't? Express disturbingly angry opinions that make you sound like an unhinged and possibly even dangerous misanthrope? Join the club!

But if you're one of those freaks who eats ramen noodles or puts pineapple on pizza, GTFO. We have standards here, dammit!

Not Ramen, Udon!


What are you, the Noodle Gatekeeper?

Good luck with that. A gate made of noodles isn't going to keep anybody out. If anything, it's going to attract raccoons.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oppai Ramen!

I Made Oppai Ramen
Youtube aJ0x-RjsrMY
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bingethinker: EdgeRunner: Once again, Fark reveals it has strange hangups. Ever jerk off to a cartoon pony? That's cool. Gone an entire year without bathing or grooming? Who hasn't? Express disturbingly angry opinions that make you sound like an unhinged and possibly even dangerous misanthrope? Join the club!

But if you're one of those freaks who eats ramen noodles or puts pineapple on pizza, GTFO. We have standards here, dammit!

Don't forget putting ketchup on hot dogs, or beans in chili.


How to put beans in chili.

Open a can of  six or seven bean salad. Eat about one small bowl. Throw the rest into chili.

Kidney beans are not the only beans you can use in chili. Black beans are also good as are many less commonly used beans. In fact, the only exception may be lima beans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anybody who puts lima beans in chili probably deserves to eat the chili. They might be a masochist or sadist though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 720x549]

Not. Even. Once.


What a fop. That perruque is ridiculous.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: OTOH, a willingness to eat cup ramen signifies a much stronger likelihood of lowering their standards enough to date me in the first place...

//oh, who am I kidding. Cup ramen > Instant Coffee Drinkers > People that eat children's cereal for breakfast routinely > ..... Clowns and Circus folk > ..... Actual Cavewomen ..... > Me


You leave Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of this, you monster!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Salmon: I used to know a girl who would do naughty, naughty things with ramen.


I woulda been colander every night.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: I used to know a girl who would do naughty, naughty things with ramen.


You HAVE to elaborate.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As long as you're not living off of the stuff (financial difficulties notwithstanding), a bit of packaged ramen every once in a while is just fine.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess college kids will all be single now.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Salmon: I used to know a girl who would do naughty, naughty things with ramen.

You HAVE to elaborate.


She put Ragu sauce on it. And pineapple.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


Zenigata is not amused.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: I used to know a girl who would do naughty, naughty things with ramen.


D-Cup-o-Noodles?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bingethinker: EdgeRunner: Once again, Fark reveals it has strange hangups. Ever jerk off to a cartoon pony? That's cool. Gone an entire year without bathing or grooming? Who hasn't? Express disturbingly angry opinions that make you sound like an unhinged and possibly even dangerous misanthrope? Join the club!

But if you're one of those freaks who eats ramen noodles or puts pineapple on pizza, GTFO. We have standards here, dammit!

Don't forget putting ketchup on hot dogs, or beans in chili.


Or ketchup on mac and cheese. And what's with all the Heinz mayochup and Kranch stuff?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: NateAsbestos: Salmon: I used to know a girl who would do naughty, naughty things with ramen.

You HAVE to elaborate.

She put Ragu sauce on it. And pineapple.



I've eaten that. Called it "ramenghetti".

No pineapple, though.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

guestguy: Somaticasual: OTOH, a willingness to eat cup ramen signifies a much stronger likelihood of lowering their standards enough to date me in the first place...

//oh, who am I kidding. Cup ramen > Instant Coffee Drinkers > People that eat children's cereal for breakfast routinely > ..... Clowns and Circus folk > ..... Actual Cavewomen ..... > Me

You leave Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of this, you monster!


Remember the cereal that was, I think, a special Smores kind of Golden Grahams? My parents saw it as a treat, so I only had it when we visited my great aunt, a once or twice a month.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Frozen noodles and cook your broth separately
 
zerkalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ramen is high in sodium which can lead to bloating. Best to know what your mate really looks like.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

majestic: But what about cup o pizza? I dated this cosmetologist one time, never could figure out how she handled the weightlessness.


Jerk Cup O Pizza
Youtube 52jSB5s33aA
 
