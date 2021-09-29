 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   I personally wouldn't pay a million dollars to live under powerlines a third of a mile from a major interstate, but with all that natural light and that fantastic yard maybe I'm wrong   (zillow.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If that is worth $230 a sqft now I wonder what a home with a good location and yard goes for now. Arvada is considered blue collar generally working class suburb of Denver.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And you get a dirt yard with it. Fancy.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is a pretty house, though:
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know it's fark but is this really what we're doing now?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the house is 4k square feet. that's amazing....

is that street view the same block? forget the power lines, that road looks like a war zone.

but, 1MM for a 4k sq foot, 5 br 4 ba in cali is not that unheard of.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I know it's fark but is this really what we're doing now?



Zillow - SNL
Youtube yEfsaXDX0UQ
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know who else wouldn't want to live under power lines?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I know it's fark but is this really what we're doing now?


In about 12-18 months you'll get the joke. :)

It's gonna be sooooooooooooooo funny.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I admit that I don't understand real estate prices and markets, but a million bucks for that? I'm not seeing it. Just the awkward placement of the garage puts me off.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: And you get a dirt yard with it. Fancy.


Yeah, but Stuart, you can't grow anything on it. You know why?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I admit that I don't understand real estate prices and markets, but a million bucks for that? I'm not seeing it. Just the awkward placement of the garage puts me off.


Considering a year ago it sold for $300,000, it is one hell of a flip.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice house but you can get a mansion for the same price out in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have to guess maybe "last place left to build houses for a top notch school district".

Otherwise, yeah, building what looks to be a fairly upscale house near powerlines and an expressway?  Who is going for that?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I admit that I don't understand real estate prices and markets, but a million bucks for that? I'm not seeing it.


Where I live, this isn't unusual in the least. In my case, the price generally has to do with location. In this particular case, however, and since I'm not familiar with that part of Colorado, is the location worth it at all? I do wonder what the comparables are like, too, around there. Could be whoever is selling might just be blue-skying./
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In what way is that house worth just shy of a million dollars?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If real estate only ever goes up, then there's no risk, only profit by going deeply into debt and purchasing this property.

It might cause some problems with your dogs though.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Holy crap, click on street view. Haha... oh, I don't think so.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yaw String: HotWingConspiracy: I admit that I don't understand real estate prices and markets, but a million bucks for that? I'm not seeing it. Just the awkward placement of the garage puts me off.

Considering a year ago it sold for $300,000, it is one hell of a flip.


But new cabinets! And countertops! And they painted and put in new carpet!
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fano: Ambivalence: And you get a dirt yard with it. Fancy.

Yeah, but Stuart, you can't grow anything on it. You know why?


They took off all the topsoil. You'd think there would at least be some weeds... Not sure if that's what you mean.
 
zbtop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Welp, someome put in an offer for that unfinished gigantic suburban paint-by-numbers dollhouse, but if I had that much cash, I think I'd choose differently.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I know it's fark but is this really what we're doing now?


Every comment counts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Holy crap, click on street view. Haha... oh, I don't think so.


Scariest. Streetview. Ever.

Well I suppose there are scarier ones in Detroit, but still, this one is pretty bad.
 
mwenye_kichaa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shostie: It is a pretty house, though:


...it's ugly as sin...

Small windows, and only a very few of them, set strangely far apart, and the inside looks like a generic apartment because of the long windowless stretches of wall. Nevermind where it's located, it's just not very appealing. It looks like a bad renovation.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: the house is 4k square feet. that's amazing....

is that street view the same block? forget the power lines, that road looks like a war zone.

but, 1MM for a 4k sq foot, 5 br 4 ba in cali is not that unheard of.


LOLOLOLOL. We just paid $925 for 1400 ft3 3/2 in the OC, so 4k ft3 IS actually unheard of, just not in the way you meant.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: HotWingConspiracy: I admit that I don't understand real estate prices and markets, but a million bucks for that? I'm not seeing it.

Where I live, this isn't unusual in the least. In my case, the price generally has to do with location. In this particular case, however, and since I'm not familiar with that part of Colorado, is the location worth it at all? I do wonder what the comparables are like, too, around there. Could be whoever is selling might just be blue-skying./


Average price in 80002 is around 500k. I personally find Arvada disagreeable with far better locations with similar access to schools and highways.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: HotWingConspiracy: I admit that I don't understand real estate prices and markets, but a million bucks for that? I'm not seeing it.

Where I live, this isn't unusual in the least. In my case, the price generally has to do with location. In this particular case, however, and since I'm not familiar with that part of Colorado, is the location worth it at all? I do wonder what the comparables are like, too, around there. Could be whoever is selling might just be blue-skying./


You're right, it's probably a location thing.

I rent in an absurdly expensive real estate market, so I get odd or occasionally shiatty houses selling for big money but it feels like mass delusion. I know so many people in houses they overpaid for and hate.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
According to google street view the area is a shiathole.
Then there is this historical value chart.

Subby, what am I missing!?!?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: According to google street view the area is a shiathole.
Then there is this historical value chart.

Subby, what am I missing!?!?!?


[Fark user image image 471x269]


A guillotine.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
nice place but given the price point of the place they should have gotten the landscaping done to a point where the yard would have not been a detractor.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Sink, Sink, behind the door, What the hell should I use you for?
 
room at the top
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yaw String: HotWingConspiracy: I admit that I don't understand real estate prices and markets, but a million bucks for that? I'm not seeing it. Just the awkward placement of the garage puts me off.

Considering a year ago it sold for $300,000, it is one hell of a flip.


Looks to be a new build after a tear down, YAY gentrification
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: According to google street view the area is a shiathole.
Then there is this historical value chart.

Subby, what am I missing!?!?!?


[Fark user image 471x269]


According to satellite view, if there's a power surge you'll be the first to know!  Also you can walk to Costco.
 
Zippercole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For perspective... Here's a 1300 sqft 3-2 just reduced to $1.15 mil a few blocks from where a high-rise literally collapsed on itself, decorated like Aunt Judy's favorite crystals and incense boutique.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/92​4​9-Byron-Ave-Miami-Beach-FL-33154/44015​096_zpid/?utm_campaign=iosappmessage&u​tm_medium=referral&utm_source=txtshare​
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I looked at what the same money could buy in Evergreen CO a nearby suburb but generally considered nicer with better schools and was surprised to see price cuts all over the page. For $925k https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/287​7-Eagle-View-Ct-Evergreen-CO-80439/137​58635_zpid/
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Says "Year Built: 2021" at the top, but, obviously that is incorrect with a history back to 1998?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What? You can get 200k for a refrigerator box under an overpass these days. 300 if its near a steam vent. Why are we shocked they're asking for a million bucks for the most boring house in the Scarywood neighborhood of Whereversville?

/If you need me, I'll be putting granite counter tops in my box to up the value when I flip it.
//Literally, flip it over, to improve air circulation. Things get a bit musty after a few months
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At over 4,000 sq ft, the place is huge. Where I live, generic southern California suburbia, 800K will get you a house half that size.

Where you see a dirt yard, I see potential for a home orchard, garden, pool, or whatever else suits your fancy. I wish I had that much flat land to work with.

Yes, the windows are small. But this is Colorado. You are supposed to have small windows in colder climates so you aren't wasting all your money on heating bills. Large windows belong in hot climates.

And given the prices of the homes in the area, I'm assuming the 300K was for a unmaintained building that needed to be gutted if not torn to the ground and rebuilt. That's what happened to my grandparent's place. They razed it to the ground, then rebuilt it on the same footprint so they could pretend it was just a remodel and not get new permits. The deed even says the house is 50 years old when really that's just the age of the concrete pad.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ha, it's 5049 Carr. I've been house-hunting for a while now, and I definitely know this one. 105 days is *very* unusual right now.
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile, in a nice suburb of St. Louis you can get this house for the same price.

https://www.realtor.com/realestateand​h​omes-detail/12-Westwood-Country-Clb_Sa​int-Louis_MO_63131_M85528-85678
 
