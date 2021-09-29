 Skip to content
(CNN)   Anti-vaxx groups are cults minus the Kool-Aid   (cnn.com)

ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't need Kool-Aid. They have coronavirus for that.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cults have a leader. Most antivaxxers don't follow anything more than their guts.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus is the Kool-Aid.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had kool-aid we could sneak an oral vaccine into it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minus the Kool Aid?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hint:  The Kool-Aid is apple-flavored.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: They don't need Kool-Aid. They have coronavirus ivermectin for that.


FTFY.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Flavor-Aid at Jonestown.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Minus the Kool Aid?


The ivermectin for horses is apple flavoured. They have the metaphorical kool-aid.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, CNN. (wanking motion)

You know who else had a cult-like following in 2016?

If only you'd bothered to point that shiat out, we might not be talking about this shiat today. We would have gotten the boring old lady president who felt a responsibility to NOT kill a bunch of people via deliberate incompetence.

But her emails, Benghazi, etc.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need for kool-aid when you've got refreshing horse-paste!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has got to be a lot of money playing into people's stupidity. Maybe I'm in the wrong line of work.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uttar Pradesh seems to have gotten to almost 0 covid. Wonder how they did that?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The overlap between antivaxxers and Republicans and Trumpers and religious kooks is a big old circle.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Thanks, CNN. (wanking motion)

You know who else had a cult-like following in 2016?

If only you'd bothered to point that shiat out, we might not be talking about this shiat today. We would have gotten the boring old lady president who felt a responsibility to NOT kill a bunch of people via deliberate incompetence.

But her emails, Benghazi, etc.


I wonder how bad they are hurting now that THAT F-ing Guy isn't doing his regular shtick.

/ There's a lot of money in reporting doom and controversy.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
facebook is the killaid subby
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm willing to donate to a Go-Fund me to rectify that deficiency.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Thanks, CNN. (wanking motion)

You know who else had a cult-like following in 2016?

If only you'd bothered to point that shiat out, we might not be talking about this shiat today. We would have gotten the boring old lady president who felt a responsibility to NOT kill a bunch of people via deliberate incompetence.

But her emails, Benghazi, etc.


It's CNN's constant shilling for Trump that got him elected.
OK.
 
drgullen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately if they were drinking poison koolaid that would be the end of it, but the fact they want to spread COVID to everyone else and kill them too makes them so dangerous.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shady 'people in charge' have been driving the anti common sense responses to the pandemic, or not doing anything to stop the pro stupid sense responses, because they don't want ordinary Americans to realize that if we all work together we can actually get real change. And in this case it's just to get back to the crappy normal we had before. Imagine what would happen if we demanded something better? Best to drive another wedge in that sh*t.

*Heads off to the meeting down by the docks*
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 850x797]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing so horrible in this universe that Jeff Zucker doesn't deserve it.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Everyone is susceptible to mind control when under great stress and disorientation, and these groups use social media to bombard their targets with messages that sow doubt, fear and confusion about the Covid-19 vaccine. As a result, a significant portion of the US population is refusing to get vaccinated and putting themselves at risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19. Helping people to overcome these fears is the only way to end this pandemic."

What utter nonsense.  I've been assured time and time again that it's the vaccinated people who are living in fear, while the unvaccinated are making a brave stand.

Now I have no idea what to believe, so I guess I'll wait on getting vaccinated, until I get more information.

/s
//already vaccinated
///ran out of measured responses to this crap a long time ago
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Cults have a leader. Most antivaxxers don't follow anything more than their guts.


And now even their guts are evacuating.

/those aren't worms
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs of a Cult:

1. Opposes Critical Thinking, Questioning, Skepticism

2. Shames, Shuns, Cancels Unbelievers

3. The Leader or Group of Leaders are Never Wrong

4. Ideologies are Memorized, Chanted, Repeated

5. Their "Truths" are the Only Legitimate Ones
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully, after two-and-a-half years, I was deprogrammed and realized my mind had been hacked.

That's what society will have you believe. It's a different kind of hack. Come follow me and you'll find the truth that has been hidden from you. I can explain the universe and the history of everything. Surrender yourself to me and you will have eternal life in bliss. You will be wise. You will be knowledgeable...omnipotent. You will KNOW the power of God.

Just send $49.99 to Diabolic @ Fark 123 street
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Signs of a Cult:

1. Opposes Critical Thinking, Questioning, Skepticism

2. Shames, Shuns, Cancels Unbelievers

3. The Leader or Group of Leaders are Never Wrong

4. Ideologies are Memorized, Chanted, Repeated

5. Their "Truths" are the Only Legitimate Ones


Yup. Trumpers are terrible people alright.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Cults have a leader. Most antivaxxers don't follow anything more than their guts.


They follow GOP Jesus.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Uttar Pradesh seems to have gotten to almost 0 covid. Wonder how they did that?


Aggressive law enforcement. Uttar Pradesh is a literal police state.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antivaxers, sure.  But also MAGAts.  They're two groups that heavily overlap, with spillover on the opposite edges. Cult behavior defines many individuals in each group, but again it's not all of one thing.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Cults have a leader. Most antivaxxers don't follow anything more than their guts.


Aside TFG, basically yeah, it's weirdly leaderless.  I used to watch someone on Youtube.  Entirely different topic, largely non-political.  You could tell he leaned Republican, but that wasn't the focus.

Then he posts something two weeks ago about his wife losing her job because of not wanting the vaccine.  His comment section exploded in effusive praise, likes and views like no other video he ever had.  All this in-group sports-team thrill. He posts another. Suddenly, that's it, he's off the deep end, ranting like a lunatic about how "nobody is reporting all the people Fauci is killing with the vaccine", no content like he was making before.  Everyone who was watching him for other reasons left the room, now he's just another Youtuber in the echo chamber.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "Everyone is susceptible to mind control"


Welcome to Fark.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok so the rest are following the light of the true religion. Pheeew I was worried for a bit.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: They don't need Kool-Aid. They have coronavirus for that.


Yeah, their body count is so much more impressive.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "Everyone is susceptible to mind control"

Welcome to Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "Everyone is susceptible to mind control when under great stress and disorientation, and these groups use social media to bombard their targets with messages that sow doubt, fear and confusion about the Covid-19 vaccine. As a result, a significant portion of the US population is refusing to get vaccinated and putting themselves at risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19. Helping people to overcome these fears is the only way to end this pandemic."

What utter nonsense.  I've been assured time and time again that it's the vaccinated people who are living in fear, while the unvaccinated are making a brave stand.

Now I have no idea what to believe, so I guess I'll wait on getting vaccinated, until I get more information.

/s
//already vaccinated
///ran out of measured responses to this crap a long time ago


This. The urgent "it could happen to anyone" bullshiat is much like the "it's nobody's fault" the media does regarding COVID.

But it is someone's fault -- Ex-President Useless farkwad and his enablers in the Republican party.

And "it" happens to stupid people, racist people, unhinged nutjobs who latch onto any theory that "explains" the shiat that they don't understand, ie, most things and/or absolves them (in their minds) of responsibility for their actions that have alienated them from others.

It's a choice. I'm tired of explanations that infantilize these people and tell us that they're victims of disinformation. Most of them aren't. They can't be intelligent adults who make their own decisions about what to believe and how to act AND naive children who don't know what they're doing.

One or the other. They make choices and are therefore to blame (mostly) for those choices, or they're adults with the impulse control and logical ability of children or easily distracted pets who turn their heads at anyone who shakes a set of keys nearby.

The fact that so many of these idiots are medical professionals means the standards for medical professionals aren't nearly as selective as we'd like. Or that psychological testing before one can get a license to practice any kind of medical care is a good idea. That and an assessment of their "social media" presence.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

anfrind: The virus is the Kool-Aid.


Obviously not enough, because they keep escalating to stupider and stupider things, like drinking Betadine and now inhaling hydrogen peroxide.

Seriously, these guys aren't choking hospitals enough, or quickly enough, to demonstrate their devotion to the movement, and so they're inventing ways to end up in the ICU sooner and faster.  It would be fascinating if they weren't also trying so hard to put everyone else in danger too.
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: The fact that so many of these idiots are medical professionals means the standards for medical professionals aren't nearly as selective as we'd like.


(sigh). Even smart people aren't immune from idiocy.

I have a close friend whose wife is an RN.  They have a 17-year old severely autistic son and another on the spectrum who is in college.

She's a friendly and pleasant woman, but don't bring up the subject of the vaccine with her unless you want to see some serious cognitively dissonant shiat.  She's convinced that vaccines caused her son's autism (because his autism just can't be genetic).  And she is now rabidly anti-COVID-vax.

Two weeks ago she flew across the country to go out for a "girl's night" with something like 20 of her friends from her previous city.

Visited last week and the moment she approached me for a hug, I realized she was congested and sniffling.  Now every time the AC comes on and it makes me sneeze, I'm like "Oh, Shiat..."  (Even though the AC *always* makes me sneeze.)

I once tried approaching the subject cautiously with my friend, her husband.  But it was clear that while he's not anti-scientific, he just doesn't want to talk about it.

/and yes, when I caught COVID last winter it was from her
//you bet your sweet ass I'm vaxxed now
 
Alebak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anfrind: The virus is the Kool-Aid.


I'd say whatever miracle cure of the week they're pushing is the kool aid.

I think back to something I saw someone write about all of this insane cult misinformation bullshiat, from the antivaxxers, to the Q weirdos, to the actual factual nazis.

Basically you have people asking "Wow, how do we deprogram all of these people?!" and the honest answer is you can't.

One: we don't have the resources for it

Two: holy fark would you trust ANY government with "deprogramming camps", much less this one?

The only course of action they saw was to try to keep people near you from falling in and to try to drag them out if you can.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: It was Flavor-Aid at Jonestown.


Also it is worth noting that most of the Jonestown people did not willingly drink it. They were forced, literally gun to the head.
 
