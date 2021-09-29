 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Youtube banning all manner of vaccine misinformation from its platform, now looking into horses and stable doors   (apnews.com) divider line
23
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before you go all "they're banning free speech" try reading the first farking amendment!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait - only now?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i give it 20 minutes before the algorithms mistakenly flag Bill Nye or something, and people freak out, and pretend its plausible for youtube to manually vet every video with impartial experts.
 
groppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Social media should have been doing this since March 2020 FFS!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dammit, I always look to youbube for my healthcare needs.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: Dammit, I always look to youbube for my healthcare needs.


youtube that is.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Before you go all "they're banning free speech" try reading the first farking amendment!


I completely agree youtube should be able to demonitize, ban, delete, whatever every video posted to their service with no other reason than "because we felt like it"

Tell me though how you expect them to do that in any reasonable fashion, and get it right even 99% of the time that you agree with, and you promise you won't flip out at the 1% of the time they get it wrong, regardless of if you agree of if it should have been blocked or shouldn't have been, and agree with their definition of a grey area.

Its a stupid thing for youtube or any large platform to try and set a precedent for.

Also just blocking shiat isn't going to make dumb people suddenly smart.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
THEIR BANNIN FREE SPEACH!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: Mugato: Dammit, I always look to youbube for my healthcare needs.

youtube that is.


It's not meant for you, it's meant for "researchers" aka people watching YouTube videos while they sh*t.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are they going to do anything about things like Tucker's "just asking questions" weasel format that spreads misinformation without the courage to actually be direct?
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Congrats, Youtube. You finally closed the barn door. And it was only after the horses had run away, run past the horizon, and then died of old age a year ago.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Circusdog320: Before you go all "they're banning free speech" try reading the first farking amendment!

I completely agree youtube should be able to demonitize, ban, delete, whatever every video posted to their service with no other reason than "because we felt like it"

Tell me though how you expect them to do that in any reasonable fashion, and get it right even 99% of the time that you agree with, and you promise you won't flip out at the 1% of the time they get it wrong, regardless of if you agree of if it should have been blocked or shouldn't have been, and agree with their definition of a grey area.

Its a stupid thing for youtube or any large platform to try and set a precedent for.

Also just blocking shiat isn't going to make dumb people suddenly smart.


Their platform is already being regulated with moderation bots, and only people with a big enough audience ever get the attention of YouTube staff to reverse it. They just decided to finally do something good with it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Circusdog320: Before you go all "they're banning free speech" try reading the first farking amendment!

I completely agree youtube should be able to demonitize, ban, delete, whatever every video posted to their service with no other reason than "because we felt like it"

Tell me though how you expect them to do that in any reasonable fashion, and get it right even 99% of the time that you agree with, and you promise you won't flip out at the 1% of the time they get it wrong, regardless of if you agree of if it should have been blocked or shouldn't have been, and agree with their definition of a grey area.

Its a stupid thing for youtube or any large platform to try and set a precedent for.


It can't be done perfectly so they shouldn't do it?

Also just blocking shiat isn't going to make dumb people suddenly smart.

It corrals the stupid.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LineNoise: i give it 20 minutes before the algorithms mistakenly flag Bill Nye or something, and people freak out, and pretend its plausible for youtube to manually vet every video with impartial experts.


The big issue is YouTube has a giant vat of money but zero customer service.

The the algorithms take you down? Talk to our algorithms about lookong into that. Well, the algoritms said no, so enjoy your permaban or whatever. Enjoying paying for a copywrite lawyer, as that is the only way to talk to us unless you have a content creator account and phone number.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LineNoise: Circusdog320: Before you go all "they're banning free speech" try reading the first farking amendment!

I completely agree youtube should be able to demonitize, ban, delete, whatever every video posted to their service with no other reason than "because we felt like it"

Tell me though how you expect them to do that in any reasonable fashion, and get it right even 99% of the time that you agree with, and you promise you won't flip out at the 1% of the time they get it wrong, regardless of if you agree of if it should have been blocked or shouldn't have been, and agree with their definition of a grey area.

Its a stupid thing for youtube or any large platform to try and set a precedent for.

It can't be done perfectly so they shouldn't do it?

Also just blocking shiat isn't going to make dumb people suddenly smart.

It corrals the stupid.


Its great on a single issue where anyone with two brain cells to rub together can get behind.

The world isn't black and white though, and as my wife takes great joy in calling me out on, i'm wrong sometimes.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
HotWingConspiracy:

It corrals the stupid.

I thought we were all here?
 
Mukster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About farkin time...
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only covers misinformation about approved vaccines. As long as you qualify that you are only taking about, say, Novavax, you should be fine.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Circusdog320: Before you go all "they're banning free speech" try reading the first farking amendment!

I completely agree youtube should be able to demonitize, ban, delete, whatever every video posted to their service with no other reason than "because we felt like it"

Tell me though how you expect them to do that in any reasonable fashion, and get it right even 99% of the time that you agree with, and you promise you won't flip out at the 1% of the time they get it wrong, regardless of if you agree of if it should have been blocked or shouldn't have been, and agree with their definition of a grey area.

Its a stupid thing for youtube or any large platform to try and set a precedent for.

Also just blocking shiat isn't going to make dumb people suddenly smart.


Youtube (parent company Google) isn't worried about offending you or I. They're worried about 2 things:

1) Pissing off the officials enough that there is a government-imposed increase in regulation.

2) Getting sued because they hosted material that did damage to someone else.  Sure, if your mom dies from mainlining ivermectin, you're going to sue Rand Paul, but if you can go after Google dollars, you're gonna do that, too.

So policing themselves, even a little bit, even ineffectively, is an attempt to ward those undesirable results off, or at least mitigate them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*disinformation
 
HighZoolander
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: Dammit, I always look to youbube for my healthcare needs.


I think youboob would be just as accurate, and named more appropriately :)
 
LineNoise
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It can't be done perfectly so they shouldn't do it?


Also how many farking threads have we had because someone got in trouble because they got flagged for copyright, where it ended up being fair use. Youtube should be working on their appeals process and bots that flag shiat for review more than anything else.

What you can expect that might be halfassed effective is some farmer going to try to figure out how to dose his horses and getting 0 results.

Can we apply this to everything else? I mean i enjoy watching flat earther videos, even though i know its doing some kind of harm in some way. Do we ban them? What about the dude who disagrees with me on how to gap spark plugs and i get a few mechanics behind me? someone isn't running at their correct fuel economy.

Youtube will do what they always do, and isn't wrong, they will fall behind their algorithms. The same farking ones you decry at every other mention.

/please get vaccinated if you aren't already. listen to your doctors, not youtube, look up your correct gaps from the manufacturer.
 
