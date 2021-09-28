 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Oompa Loompa Doopity Doos, Do you know Roald Dahl hated the Jews?   (cnn.com) divider line
48
    More: Sad, Roald Dahl, Antisemitism, Jews, Dahl's entire catalog, Judaism, Harry Potter, Dahl films, robust lineup of multimedia adaptations  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 5:20 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory
Youtube 3pwvB4_Te8A


We all giggle at the reference to "snozzberries," and as kids, we assumed it was an innocuous made-up word for some sort of awesome, delicious fruit. Turns out, the book's author, Roald Dahl, had a sick sense of humor and snozzberries have been dicks all along. Yes, snozzberries are dicks, and Charlie and his grandpa were licking dick-flavored wallpaper.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3pwvB4_T​e8A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=8&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

We all giggle at the reference to "snozzberries," and as kids, we assumed it was an innocuous made-up word for some sort of awesome, delicious fruit. Turns out, the book's author, Roald Dahl, had a sick sense of humor and snozzberries have been dicks all along. Yes, snozzberries are dicks, and Charlie and his grandpa were licking dick-flavored wallpaper.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, I'm not allowed to like the work of someone I disagree with, nor am I allowed to give kids books written by people who said or did horrible things outside of their writing?

Yeah, GFY.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, I'm not allowed to like the work of someone I disagree with, nor am I allowed to give kids books written by people who said or did horrible things outside of their writing?

Yeah, GFY.


Look, just read your Dilbert cartoons in secret.  No one is "not allowing" you.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Benevolent Misanthrope: So, I'm not allowed to like the work of someone I disagree with, nor am I allowed to give kids books written by people who said or did horrible things outside of their writing?

Yeah, GFY.

Look, just read your Dilbert cartoons in secret.  No one is "not allowing" you.


Dilbert sucks.  But I'll read and propagate Einstein all I like.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that half of Fark will set fire to their Charlie and the Chocolate Factory books and movies from this revelation.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No shiat, subby.  I think the, "Hitler didn't pick on the Jews for no reason," comment gave it away.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"What do you think of the one you call 'God'?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There was once a website that advocated reading the news media with a critical eye, as one person's mere opinion or inference was often canonized into fact in mainstream media.

I wonder what became of it?
 
special20
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"mein kampf in der schokoladenfabrik"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe he was taken out of contex...

In 1983, for example, he suggested that Jews allowed themselves to be massacred by the Nazis and that "There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity ... there's always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere; even a stinker like Hitler didn't just pick on them for no reason." He said, "American Jewish bankers...dominated" the US government. In 1990, months before his death, he summed it all up by saying, "I'm certainly anti-Israel, and I have become anti-Semitic."

Never mind.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Old people are racist. Dead people are even racister. Dog story at 11.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
CANCEL ALL THE THINGS!!!!!


/or is anti-semitism okay, Fark?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great headline though, subbs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Roald makes adults look stupid and or incompetent in the books.

We are, because as far as I know, none of his sentiments come through into his juvenile literature.

His screenplay for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (not the porno) has characters resembling a German gang from the late 1930's that gate made fools of and end up losing.
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I never knew or cared about his views, I never read his books, or liked the movies made from them.

I now demand my customary pizza cutter award.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He would be a Labour stalwart, I'm sure.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirMadness: There was once a website that advocated reading the news media with a critical eye, as one person's mere opinion or inference was often canonized into fact in mainstream media.

I wonder what became of it?


After seeing how that might read, I suppose I should clarify that I am NOT arguing that Roald Dahl wasn't anti-Semite.

I am arguing against the notion that it must be a mainstream idea gaining traction that everybody thinks he should be cancelled/forgotten/banned/whatever, because some rando says so, and he wrote a hit piece.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Antisemitism is as European as mayonnaise on French fries.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
None of his books or stories are anti-semitic afaik.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yep. Knew that. He's still a good author. If I were going by those standards I would have burned every single word written by Maya Angelou and Malcolm X. But I'm not going to.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll just be over here waiting for all the perfect people to write some classic literature so I can enjoy it in peace.

Any day now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh. I'll bet this guy unknowingly watched Disney movies as a kid.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: CANCEL ALL THE THINGS!!!!!


/or is anti-semitism okay, Fark?


For one, I'm never going to vote for him.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Roald makes adults look stupid and or incompetent in the books.

We are, because as far as I know, none of his sentiments come through into his juvenile literature.

His screenplay for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (not the porno) has characters resembling a German gang from the late 1930's that gate made fools of and end up losing.


My favorite description of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang:

"It's a move where they tried to "out Disney" Disney."
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: CANCEL ALL THE THINGS!!!!!


/or is anti-semitism okay, Fark?


Anti-Semitism is always okay on the Left and the Right. It's just considered polite to call it something else.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the reason he's never been honoured with being featured on a British postage stamp. Apparently it's been mooted previously but when The Royal Mail have done the due diligence bit, it is quickly established that he was a bit of stinker to put it mildly. Wrote some good children's books mind you, I mean even Hitler got the trains to ru- oh! never mind, probably not the best time to bring that up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I become a famous children's book author, I'll keep my mouth shut about my deep seated racist and misogynistic views. No one will know and book sales won't be hurt. There will be no record at all.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: Yep. Knew that. He's still a good author. If I were going by those standards I would have burned every single word written by Maya Angelou and Malcolm X. But I'm not going to.


Wait, what?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oompa Loompa Doopity Do
I don't give a shiat
And neither should you
 
PvtStash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
this dude is so fake morality

He read the stories. he even knows they do give a message of a better way of life, and in no way at all give any messaging of hater racism but quite the opposite if found there.

So there it is, he does agree that the book's stories do have a good message, one that is in fact worthy to know because they were the good guide to life, as tried and tested by him personally.

And yet, he would deny to others a good message that he agrees is in fact a good message to get and he is glad he got it, but now he will deny to you what was good for him.
And for no actual good logical reason.

Dhal does not get wealth from us reading the books now.
Dhal doe snot get to spread a message of hate and racsims.
But those stories still do in fact carry the positive message in them none the less.

NEVER MEET YOUR HOERS.

This does not mean they are all evil and have nothing of any good to get form any of them.
It means if you get some good from someone, then you do, but bets to leave +it that and not go digging too deeply into who they are operationally.


If the story tells a positive and good to spread message, than it does, and you are an ass to try to and stop the spread of that message to others who may benefit from it, just because you personally are burdend with terrible knowledge, that others are not so burdened by.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WAIT. SHIAT SHIAT! HOW DO I DELETE A POST?!? DON'T TELL MY EDITOR!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Yeaaah, Roald. We like your manuscript and definitely want to publish it but, we're just gonna go ahead and change this character's name to MIKE Teevee. Ok? Good."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PvtStash: NEVER MEET YOUR HOERS.


Jesus, tell us how you really feel about the people unfortunate enough to be your gardeners.
 
chuckdelux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He wrote a short story about wife-swapping neighbors as I recall.
 
xalres
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: BREAKING: Old people are racist. Dead people are even racister. Dog story at 11.


Nah. He was trash, just like anybody else who believed such things. We need to stop infantilizing older generations and deal with the fact that a lot of them were kind of trash.

/Yes, even your meemaw
/ /*Especially* my meemaw
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PvtStash: this dude is so fake morality

He read the stories. he even knows they do give a message of a better way of life, and in no way at all give any messaging of hater racism but quite the opposite if found there.

So there it is, he does agree that the book's stories do have a good message, one that is in fact worthy to know because they were the good guide to life, as tried and tested by him personally.

And yet, he would deny to others a good message that he agrees is in fact a good message to get and he is glad he got it, but now he will deny to you what was good for him.
And for no actual good logical reason.

Dhal does not get wealth from us reading the books now.
Dhal doe snot get to spread a message of hate and racsims.
But those stories still do in fact carry the positive message in them none the less.

NEVER MEET YOUR HOERS.

This does not mean they are all evil and have nothing of any good to get form any of them.
It means if you get some good from someone, then you do, but bets to leave +it that and not go digging too deeply into who they are operationally.


If the story tells a positive and good to spread message, than it does, and you are an ass to try to and stop the spread of that message to others who may benefit from it, just because you personally are burdend with terrible knowledge, that others are not so burdened by.


Au contraire, I meet my hoers once a week!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: WAIT. SHIAT SHIAT! HOW DO I DELETE A POST?!? DON'T TELL MY EDITOR!


I was going to ask if you even planned on becoming a children's author.

Actually, yes, my question stands.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Antisemitism is as European as mayonnaise on French fries.


Oh not just European you know! You sound like those left-wingers who claim it's only an issue afflicting the Right, There's plenty of antisemitism all over this great big world I'm afraid.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, I'm not allowed to like the work of someone I disagree with, nor am I allowed to give kids books written by people who said or did horrible things outside of their writing?

Yeah, GFY.


How about how the oompa loompas were supposed to be a slave workforce of African pygmies. Does that make it rather obvious how his mind worked?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xalres: UltimaCS: BREAKING: Old people are racist. Dead people are even racister. Dog story at 11.

Nah. He was trash, just like anybody else who believed such things. We need to stop infantilizing older generations and deal with the fact that a lot of them were kind of trash.

/Yes, even your meemaw
/ /*Especially* my meemaw


How do you propose we trash someone who already turned into fertilizer?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: I'll just be over here waiting for all the perfect people to write some classic literature so I can enjoy it in peace.

Any day now.


I'd settle for just "not an outspoken bigot."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
goddammit i hate that you made me laugh, subby
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Slideshow Bob: The_Sponge: Antisemitism is as European as mayonnaise on French fries.

Oh not just European you know! You sound like those left-wingers who claim it's only an issue afflicting the Right, There's plenty of antisemitism all over this great big world I'm afraid.


True.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: PvtStash: NEVER MEET YOUR HOERS.

Jesus, tell us how you really feel about the people unfortunate enough to be your gardeners.


Refusing to meet them somehow sounds even more racist...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am absolutely shocked that someone who wrote a book about a white man essentially enslaving African pygmies would also be an anti-Semite. Never meet your heroes.
Anyway, off to watch a Mel Gibson movie marathon tonight. Gibson seems like a nice,  charming fellow.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chuckdelux: He wrote a short story about wife-swapping neighbors as I recall.


His fiction aimed at adults was pretty dark.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whidbey: anuran: Yep. Knew that. He's still a good author. If I were going by those standards I would have burned every single word written by Maya Angelou and Malcolm X. But I'm not going to.

Wait, what?


Both of them  made money in one of the lowest and most despicable ways possible - sexually enslaving/pimping. And Malcolm spent his early days selling cocaine and heroin to other Black people. Ms. Angelou at least had the redemptive self-awareness to later say that it wasn't a good thing. Malcolm Little never did. He just waved his hands and said that we all do stupid stuff when we're young.

Actually sexually trafficking real live women and poisoning and addicting members of your own community are much, much worse than having bad private opinions. I say this as one of the targets of Dahl's bigotry had he known of my existence.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.