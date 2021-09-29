 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Morning Call)   Our only hope are 12-foot tall Peeps   (mcall.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Lehigh Valley, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, out front lawn, Love Media blog, Bone, Lehigh University, Skeleton, George Wacker  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey 433, I don't think those will fit on top of the refrigerator waiting to get stale/hard.
We're gonna need a storage unit.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mcall.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHOOGAR
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[sponsored by DOLE Fruit Corporation]
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The genie was hard of hearing and suddenly a 12" pianist appeared.
 
BusinessPenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was expecting gigantic Peeps. Leaving disappointed.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another thing that sounds like it is from a horror film. Oh dear.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do you even find a microwave oven that big?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. We drop a giant one for New Years

NYE Peep Drop
Youtube Nz_sDqAyeHA
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How it started:
Fark user imageView Full Size


How it's going:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

special20: The genie was hard of hearing and suddenly a 12" pianist appeared.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
a twelve foot home depot skeleton - kitsch club
Youtube xa_URsljJNo
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Funny, Peeps are manufactured in Bethlehem, Pa.  Coincidence, or did subby know?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Somebody get me a 13-foot microwave.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.