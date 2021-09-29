|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: An absolutely banner week for weirdness
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-09-29 1:03:05 PM (2 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
41 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 1:09 PM (3 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Thanks to everyone on TotalFark who participated in our very vulgar discussion last week, as well as to the quite sizeable number of long timers who returned to join the conversation. More on all that soon.
Thursday 3 p.m. Eastern it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, and Trevor. This has been an absolutely banner week for weirdness. The entire show is going to be as if someone had an AI generate Mad Libs and then randomized the results. We've got hallucinating fish, dancing dogs, Florida Man vs Alligator, butt jokes, you name it.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
zedster wanted somebody to please think of the children
GardenWeasel captioned a costume model
brap discussed Phil Collins' declining health during the Genesis farewell tour
dammit just give me a login had questions about optikeye's instinct about Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson
Richard Freckle gained something from a video of a couple of amorous gorillas
Mantour disagreed with a woman's characterization of her new haircut
baorao asked a question about primate behavior
Mugato was worried for Phil Collins' safety
EnzoTheCoder figured out what was happening in a weird bra ad
MrBallou noticed something about a train that nearly hit a woman who stupidly ran across the tracks
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
A thread in which Farkers shared their choices for the funniest scenes in the history of cinema
Smart:
dumbobruni made a point about talking to the police without a lawyer
Miss5280 wondered if a bar owner was double dipping
Ivo Shandor suggested a particular type of entry fee for Floridians who want to win the right to catch a goliath grouper
optikeye had a pet peave
Spectrum clarified the significant ongoing issues with a lack of morgue capacity that Alberta Health Services was not having
syrynxx was unimpressed by how a Christian neurosurgeon described an atom in his "proof" that God exists
vatica40 gave advice about what to do if you receive a counteroffer from a potential employer
CSB Sunday Morning: The best bowl of soup you ever had
Smart: GRCooper and friend enjoyed homemade schnapps, goulash and family
Funny: phenn learned the soup song
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
diIdo tontine warned about how dangerous it is to attend a COVID party
fragMasterFlash showed us what anti-vaxxers will use next to prevent and cure COVID-19
gopher321 described a group of Trump supporters
Garza and the Supermutants might've spotted some narcs
Sorelian's Ghost explained why Rachel Hamm thought God told her to run for secretary of state for California
Politics Smart:
MrBallou told us about an ER doctor who had had enough
revrendjim explained why Republicans keep wanting to audit the 2020 election results
Martian_Astronomer discussed the morality of feeling schadenfreude at the illness and death of COVID denialists
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer talked about being part of a class-action lawsuit
Serious Black looked at Americans' opinions on how the war in Afghanistan was handled
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector designed a new Tennessee license plate to better represent the state's modern values
markie_farkie figured "The Volunteer State" is an outdated nickname for Tennessee
artifishy demonstrated Super Advanced CrossFit Plus
RedZoneTuba showed us the work of a criminally-underfunded government agency
RedZoneTuba invited us to stay in Tennessee
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a charismatic dance partner
RedZoneTuba smashed the pumpkin
Nick Nostril went one step above emojis for the Tennessee license plate
dlarsen222 showed that Tennessee has taken on a different shape
Driedsponge had a complaint
Fartist Friday: Apple art
kabloink made art with Fark's favorite rodent and the forbidden fruit
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To commemorate "National Poetry Day" and the beginning of Fall we'll create odes to my favorite season. Write a poem in any style that pays homage to Autumn - the cooling weather, the peeping of leaves, the pumpkin spice trees in bloom.
Farktography: Fall
Galileo's Daughter captured a breathtaking autumn scene
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
If you live in Seattle, you just might have a headstone in your back yard singing "Just a Gigolo"
Hurricanes Pete, Rose gambling over the Atlantic, betting on making landfall
Man who filmed Rodney King beating dies because he avoided getting shot
Man couldn't tell if he was coming or going for two years
¡Ay Harambe! (definitely NSFW)
Ring around the Rosie / a necklace full of Daddy / ashes, ashes / four touchdowns
Elvira comes out of the coffin
"Dutch boy gets court permission for vaccine amid parents' disagreement." Son-of-a--- They're sneaking it into our PAINT now?
Biden wins Arizona yet again, gets a free sub on his next visit
Every node of this supply chain is maxed out. This is why we literally can't have nice things
🥒 🥒 🥒 🍑 🍑 🍑 . 100% sfw
US unveils plan to address 'silent killer.' Here, pull my finger
Much like those who lurk in the Politics tab, this tiny beetle mite has survived for a very long time without having any sex
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and I, for one, welcome our new luggage overlords. The 1000 club remains empty this week, which is good because we're currently installing the anti-robot security measures. On the Quiz itself, rcw00 came out on top with 956, followed by Joelogon in second with 926 and Saab Story in third with 922. baka-san made fourth with 921, and Myk-House of El snuck into the top five with 918.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what you shouldn't strap your iPhone to in order to prevent damage. Only 34% of quiztakers caught the notice from Apple about the constant vibrations of motorcycles affecting the image stabilization feature. Also, if you're recording your hot political take TikToks while riding your motorcycle, maybe don't do that on any cell phone. Or at all.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker has a bunch of National Guard personnel doing. 91% of quiztakers knew it was driving school "buses" (they're actually conversion vans without air brakes, meaning the licensing requirements are less stringent). I'm not sure what a Guardsman would have had to have done to upset their CO enough to get assigned this duty, but I'm sure the officers are grateful to have something to threaten the malcontents with.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the upcoming Sony TV series starring Anthony Mackie as John Doe. Only 51% of quiztakers recognized the PlayStation series of futuristic car battle games featuring the psychotic clown Needles Kane on the cover as Twisted Metal. FWIW, "Sweet Tooth" is actually the name of Kane's ice cream truck. I'm kinda looking forward to this, as the story in the later games featuring John Doe could make for some good action/adventure.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which Danny Devito/Arnold Schwarzenegger movie is getting a sequel. 93% of quiztakers knew that Tracy Morgan has signed on to be their long-lost triplet brother in a follow-up to 1988's "Twins". Let's hope the dialogue and comedy make up for the reaaaaaly-stretching-it plot and the fact that this is about 30 years too late for relevance.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
2 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 2 of 2 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|