 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   Attention New York residents, if you're planning to go leaf watching this Fall, be sure to thoroughly burn the inside of your cars completely out as it's the only way to make sure   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, New York City, NEW YORK, New York state, city residents, outdoor items, New York, Brooklyn, New Jersey  
•       •       •

744 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 2:13 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaf "Peeping" subby.  They "peep", they don't "watch".
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Whacking Day IRL.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The people they really need to be telling are CSX, Norfolk-Southern, Amtrak, etc. The spotted lanternflies seem to spread along railroad tracks, hitching rides on the train cars and engines. Cars need to be wary too, but the railroads seem to be far more culpable.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
(Family-Guy-LEAFERS!.jpg)
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I say nuke 'em from orbit.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HEY, I'M TRYIN' TAH TAKE IN NATURE'S COLOURFUL SPLENDOR HERE!
DAFUQ I CARE ABOUT LIGHT-UP BUGS N' SH*T!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Leaf "Peeping" subby.  They "peep", they don't "watch".


President Bartlet Leaf Peeping
Youtube 0gL3Jh_-cpw
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
leaf watching!?!?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"They can hitch rides in vehicles, or on outdoor items, such as clothing, and easily be transported into and throughout New York," said Chris Logue of the NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.