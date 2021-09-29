 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Guy who regularly appears on camera armed, in tactical gear, and Joker makeup FAFOs, winds up crying in Federal courtroom   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a white supremacist.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/a​c​cused-white-supremacist-sentenced-to-p​rison-on-firearms-offenses/2561876/

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he makes his new boyfriend very happy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 1/2 years for being an insurrectionists. Imagine if he did something horrible like accrue parking tickets or try to get your kid into a better public school.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like guys who like to cosplay soldiers of fortune and talk big on the internet are actually spineless cowards anytime real life and consequences become involved.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone remind me if convicted felons are legally allowed to own firearms?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 3 1/2 years for being an insurrectionists. Imagine if he did something horrible like accrue parking tickets or try to get your kid into a better public school.


I'm frankly surprised they didn't have the bailiff give him a handy on the way out.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Can someone remind me if convicted felons are legally allowed to own firearms?


It depends on the cop who finds them and the DA who finds out about it.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody's gangsta until they fark around and find out.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's almost like guys who like to cosplay soldiers of fortune and talk big on the internet are actually spineless cowards anytime real life and consequences become involved.


And this is why my onlyfans is in the top 1% of the weak-sissy-boi-humiliation demographic. Currently running a special -- half off if you make me beg for it -- where I put on a dress, cry profusely at the camera, attempt to do experimental math, try to watch Fox News without fits of rage and screaming at the TV, and listen to MMMBOP on repeat... though not necessarily in that order... I change it up to keep it fresh for my viewers.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor pooky
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's noooo CRYING in insurrection!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When cosplay goes wrong.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny how these douchebags always manage to wear masks when they think it makes them look tough.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Courtroom sketch:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hopefully it was one of those mucusy snot-bubble types of crying jags.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
41 months isn't long enough. In prison he is going to hook up with other like-minded supremacist's, they are going to stoke his fire for the remainder of his sentence, and when he gets out he is going to be even more ingrained into the ideology and there is a zero chance of him being rehabilitated or learning any kind of lesson. Sigh.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whompwhomp!
 
srb68
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hope the Fed's took every gun he owned, ban him from legal gun ownership and put him on a do not fly list.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH​A​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​...


THIS^^^
 
Slippitus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh look, another dipshiat snowflake
 
hinten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: AdmirableSnackbar: 3 1/2 years for being an insurrectionists. Imagine if he did something horrible like accrue parking tickets or try to get your kid into a better public school.

I'm frankly surprised they didn't have the bailiff give him a handy on the way out.


No cellphones allowed in prison.
 
onestr8
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This guy is absolutely complete douche, but I don't think he is a January 6th insurrectionist douche.


https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdfl/pr/​f​lorida-man-who-called-race-based-civil​-war-sentenced-multiple-firearms-offen​ses

It was pretty much all for possession of a firearm by a felon. The next one likely will be too.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Under the jail...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The judge should have stipulated he has to put on clown make up every morning in prison.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 3 1/2 years for being an insurrectionists. Imagine if he did something horrible like accrue parking tickets or try to get your kid into a better public school.


Or sell lose cigarettes or allegedly pass of a fake 20 dollar bill...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thorpe: He's a white supremacist.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/ac​cused-white-supremacist-sentenced-to-p​rison-on-firearms-offenses/2561876/

[Fark user image 850x661]

[Fark user image 850x151]


Well yes, the picture of him doing a Nazi salute kind of cinched that for me.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles - Tears Of A Clown (1970) HD 0815007
Youtube ZaMX0Cs5Bc4
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thorpe: He's a white supremacist.



I think everyone who saw the upper-right pic in the Original figured that out, but thanks.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His original felony was for selling drugs. Which is surprising, since usually these Proud Boys have rap sheets around diddling kids.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: thorpe: He's a white supremacist.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/ac​cused-white-supremacist-sentenced-to-p​rison-on-firearms-offenses/2561876/

[Fark user image 850x661]

[Fark user image 850x151]

Well yes, the picture of him doing a Nazi salute kind of cinched that for me.


According to a lot of Farkers, he could have simply been waving, stretching, or being ironic. The fact that he's done it dozens of times is circumstantial.
 
The Wolfman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently there is a "three strikes" policy for felons owning firearms before they really mean it (or before the Feds put a stop to it).

An accused white supremacist who called for a race-based civil war online to thousands of his followers was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three and a half years in prison on multiple firearms offenses.
Paul Nicholas Miller, 33, sobbed in court as a judge sentenced him to 41 months in prison.
His imprisonment will be followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in 2018, possessing ammunition as a convicted felon in 2021, and possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle in 2021, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said.
eing told multiple times that you aren't allowed to have firearms for it to sink in.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gilgigamesh: thorpe: He's a white supremacist.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/ac​cused-white-supremacist-sentenced-to-p​rison-on-firearms-offenses/2561876/

[Fark user image 850x661]

[Fark user image 850x151]

Well yes, the picture of him doing a Nazi salute kind of cinched that for me.

According to a lot of Farkers, he could have simply been waving, stretching, or being ironic. The fact that he's done it dozens of times is circumstantial.


"I'm looking for Mike, he's about this tall."
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: thorpe: He's a white supremacist.


I think everyone who saw the upper-right pic in the Original figured that out, but thanks.


I thought that was a yoga pose.
/s
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thorpe: He's a white supremacist.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/ac​cused-white-supremacist-sentenced-to-p​rison-on-firearms-offenses/2561876/

[Fark user image 850x661]

[Fark user image 850x151]


He'll have a lot of friends in prison.

No... really... he'll find a lot of friends in prison.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. SOY BOY SIMP BETA CUCK
 
Obryn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gilgigamesh: thorpe: He's a white supremacist.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/ac​cused-white-supremacist-sentenced-to-p​rison-on-firearms-offenses/2561876/

[Fark user image 850x661]

[Fark user image 850x151]

Well yes, the picture of him doing a Nazi salute kind of cinched that for me.

According to a lot of Farkers, he could have simply been waving, stretching, or being ironic. The fact that he's done it dozens of times is circumstantial.


He's REALLY into stretching.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iaazathot: AdmirableSnackbar: 3 1/2 years for being an insurrectionists. Imagine if he did something horrible like accrue parking tickets or try to get your kid into a better public school.

Or sell lose cigarettes or allegedly pass of a fake 20 dollar bill...


Or rolled through a stop sign while deaf.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No wonder these guys need guns.  They are emotional weaklings.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Internet tough guy.....  Not a real life tough guy.... who'd a thunk it?!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 3 1/2 years for being an insurrectionists. Imagine if he did something horrible like accrue parking tickets or try to get your kid into a better public school.


Traffic fines warrant the death penalty, apparently.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love that these guys thought that nothing would happen to them. They're white. They're middle class. Life's been an unbroken string of green lights so far. Then... this.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: 41 months isn't long enough. In prison he is going to hook up with other like-minded supremacist's, they are going to stoke his fire for the remainder of his sentence, and when he gets out he is going to be even more ingrained into the ideology and there is a zero chance of him being rehabilitated or learning any kind of lesson. Sigh.


Did his committing 3 firearm related felonies in 3 years help you come to that conclusion?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I love that these guys thought that nothing would happen to them. They're white. They're middle class. Life's been an unbroken string of green lights so far. Then... this.


Essentially nothing is happening to them, compared to the justice they deserve. They'll be out in time to help the next insurrection.
 
