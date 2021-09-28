 Skip to content
(US News)   If you're going to have a deadly train derailment, at least have it rural Montana where hundreds will converge to treat the wounded, cut open train cars, provide food and shelter, unload luggage, drive victims hundreds of miles to reunite with family   (usnews.com) divider line
daveinaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very interesting first-handed interview :
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rT24sbO​x​A20&feature=share
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And give them all the 'rona
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothin' else to do out there, might as well go for a drive.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad none of them will get vaccinated
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've ridden the Empire Builder from Chicago to Seattle. Beautiful trip, would highly recommend. I feel bad for the folks that had to go through this.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
petry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ecobuckeye: Nothin' else to do out there, might as well go for a drive.


"Get in, loser, we're going to check out the train derailment."
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least have it rural Montana


Yes, have it rural.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because everything needs to be about COVID; if you're willing to help seriously injured people after they get hurt, when others can see you do it -- but not willing to wear a mask or get a vaccine to prevent people from being hurt, when others can't see you do it, you're still not a nice person.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What most Montana residents were actually doing:

https://www.septemberfestderby.com/

/honestly it looks like it was fun
//a few of my cousins twice-removed fudged around and made hilariously bad derbymobiles
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: What most Montana residents were actually doing:

https://www.septemberfestderby.com/

/honestly it looks like it was fun
//a few of my cousins twice-removed fudged around and made hilariously bad derbymobiles


HAHAHA omg there they are in the video, putting on their helmets! I did not know those two goofs were that involved.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair,
Most places will unload the luggage. Your luck is finding a place that won't just keep it....
 
blodyholy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I've ridden the Empire Builder from Chicago to Seattle. Beautiful trip, would highly recommend. I feel bad for the folks that had to go through this.


Seems like a fun trip I'd love to take some time.

fark the snark in this thread -- always good to see people step up to the plate and help out when and where they can; regardless of being blue or red.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this the same Montana that has (quick Google) 48% of their population fully vaccinated?

I mean, sure, it's nice that people in Montana are helping, but they could also help by getting vaccinated. But apparently that's commie talk or slavery or something.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love how the Fark Lemmings go right to Covid. You wouldn't give two shiates about their mask if you were on that train and needed help.

Decent people helping folks in need. Willing to bet it was red and blue helping those folks out.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nice to see that people from the area rushed out to help. A very decent thing to do.
 
acloverandabee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read that as deadly brain derailment at first.😄
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right wing magazine tries to claim this wouldn't happen literally anywhere in America.  Yawn.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

acloverandabee: I read that as deadly brain derailment at first.😄


That thread is over there.  It's kind of amusing to watch.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I'm going to be involved in a deadly train derailment, I'd probably rather it happen in a city, where proper emergency services can respond.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: I love how the Fark Lemmings go right to Covid. You wouldn't give two shiates about their mask if you were on that train and needed help.

Decent people helping folks in need. Willing to bet it was red and blue helping those folks out.


They weren't wearing gloves when they stopped that gushing wound with their hands! Think of the infection they could get from that!
 
