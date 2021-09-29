 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Boomers finally ready to GTFO   (money.yahoo.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 2:23 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost 4 out of five boomers are ready to retire at age 65

65 is the middle of the pack already, the oldest boomers are 75, the youngest 56.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: Financial planning for Boomers has undergone a sea change, Hershon explained. Whereas the goal was once to transfer wealth to the younger generation, it has been replaced with the understanding and practice that nest eggs are income for today.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, we know.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: Financial planning for Boomers has undergone a sea change, Hershon explained. Whereas the goal was once to transfer wealth to the younger generation, it has been replaced with the understanding and practice that nest eggs are income for today.

[Fark user image image 686x518]

Yeah, we know.


The Onion?
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Almost 4 in 5 Boomers reported they would rather retire at age 65

That must be a nice option to have.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: Financial planning for Boomers has undergone a sea change, Hershon explained. Whereas the goal was once to transfer wealth to the younger generation, it has been replaced with the understanding and practice that nest eggs are income for today.

[Fark user image 686x518]

Yeah, we know.


I know this is from The Onion but when was it considered normal for "wealth to be transferred to the younger generation" except for through a will?
That has never been "normal", nor should it be.

"Yeah, I worked hard all my life and saved what I could but now I'll give it all to you and live in squalor rather than spend what time I have left doing something other than working!" said no one ever.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Almost 4 in 5 Boomers reported they would rather retire at age 65

That must be a nice option to have.


Shut up and get back to work!

And don't call their Medicare socialized medicine you commie.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The drawdown on retirement accounts *should* be a nonstory with regards to the stock market. As you get closer to retirement, the general advice is to move your assets into less risky assets. But it's more likely that a ton of retirement money is tied up in stock funds, so as the Boomers start pulling that money out, the market is going to follow.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Almost 4 in 5 Boomers reported they would rather retire at age 65

That must be a nice option to have.


Right?  I turn 40 next spring and I'll be lucky to live to 65 and retire before I die.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This BS again, Subby? I'm a tail-end Boomer. When I graduated all the good jobs were taken by people only five or ten years older than me. I couldn't wait around for them to die or retire, because that wasn't going to happen for another 40 years.

Suck it up, Buttercup.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Almost 4 out of five boomers are ready to retire at age 65

65 is the middle of the pack already, the oldest boomers are 75, the youngest 56.


Yep.  Both of my parents are retired.  They now have part-time jobs for extra spending money.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Akuinnen: Almost 4 in 5 Boomers reported they would rather retire at age 65

That must be a nice option to have.

Right?  I turn 40 next spring and I'll be lucky to live to 65 and retire before I die.


My dad always said that and now he's 78.  His father died at 57 and his grandfather died at 54.  Statins work.  Thank you, Big Pharma.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's great for them. They can take their hard-earned retirement and enjoy the tropical beaches of Southern Canada. Thanks Boomers, for everything you've done to make the world a better place for your children and grandchildren.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: Financial planning for Boomers has undergone a sea change, Hershon explained. Whereas the goal was once to transfer wealth to the younger generation, it has been replaced with the understanding and practice that nest eggs are income for today.

[Fark user image 686x518]

Yeah, we know.


Those boomers paid into those ss and medicare accounts for their entire lifetimes, dimwit.
 
reveal101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy in his early seventies last year. He finally retired after they basically pushed him out. Dead six months later from cancer. All that time he could have spent with his grandkids and wife, he spent making money he would never spend.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good.  Now we just need to line the golf courses with claymore mines and we can be rid of that cancer on society.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bingethinker: This BS again, Subby? I'm a tail-end Boomer. When I graduated all the good jobs were taken by people only five or ten years older than me. I couldn't wait around for them to die or retire, because that wasn't going to happen for another 40 years.

Suck it up, Buttercup.


Exactly. We all owned mansions and had zillion dollar jobs and lived to ruin our kids lives, right?
Its funny, because I dont remember it that way at all.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
65 is when Medicare kicks in, so for many of us dependent on employer provided health insurance it the earliest possible retirement age. I have 21 months to go.
 
kabloink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: the youngest 56.


At least I'm the youngest in something.

Self portrait:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd just like for them to stop acting like there will be no one else left in this shiathole after they all shuffle off.

I'd also like to see these ancient congressthings retire.

I know, wishing in one hand won't fill it nearly as fast.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No. Some Boomers. I'm a Boomer and I retired almost 10 years ago. Yes, largely because I was bored out of my farking mind. And partly because I could afford to. But also because I recognized that I was blocking the advancement of younger, nimbler minds.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.