(ABC7 San Francisco)   Fawn Fire suspect accused of boiling water with bear urine, which will no doubt soon show up on the food tab as a Life Hack from Claire   (abc7news.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fawn Fire?

DOE!
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Palo Alto women, just let me be.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She tasted some water, thought it had bear urine in it, and then wanted to boil the water to concentrate the bear urine?  Am I reading that right?

a) She knows what bear urine tastes like?
b) WTF does she want with bear urine?
c) What kind of hippie chemistry is this?
 
Broktun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: She tasted some water, thought it had bear urine in it, and then wanted to boil the water to concentrate the bear urine?  Am I reading that right?

a) She knows what bear urine tastes like?
b) WTF does she want with bear urine?
c) What kind of hippie chemistry is this?


Urine is sterile
 
gas giant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought the Fawn fire started with a kiln explosion.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bear's repeatin'
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Broktun: FrancoFile: She tasted some water, thought it had bear urine in it, and then wanted to boil the water to concentrate the bear urine?  Am I reading that right?

a) She knows what bear urine tastes like?
b) WTF does she want with bear urine?
c) What kind of hippie chemistry is this?

Urine is sterile


Not in the way that one hopes. Urine is sterile when it leaves the kidney, but collects waste as it leaves the body, and is a considered a toxin when it is out.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't a survival guy named Bear have a tip about drinking in the wilderness?
 
goodbeer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No way Claire's bear urine recipe doesn't include mayo.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Broktun: FrancoFile: She tasted some water, thought it had bear urine in it, and then wanted to boil the water to concentrate the bear urine?  Am I reading that right?

a) She knows what bear urine tastes like?
b) WTF does she want with bear urine?
c) What kind of hippie chemistry is this?

Urine is sterile


Only while it's still in your bladder and maybe not even then. Urine acquires traveling companions during its journey to the great outdoors, where more microorganisms will be added.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Souverneva then became thirsty and found a puddle of water in a dry creek bed, but the water allegedly had bear urine in it so she tried to filter the water with a tea bag, the officer said.

"She said that didn't work so she attempted to make a fire to boil the water. She stated it was too wet for the fire to start. She said she drank the water anyway and then continued walking uphill from the creek bed," the complaint read."

Real outdoorsperson there
 
comrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Besides the sex club how does in collect bear urine?

Or is that beer urine?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alexandra Souverneva

Every goddamned bad thing that's happened for like the past five or six years has had some farking Russian at the bottom of it once you start turning over rocks. A Russian or a Ukrainian is always the last thing comes squirming out.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fawn Fire sure sounds like a stripper name to me.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bear UrineTM COVID cures on GQP TikTok coming soon.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: She tasted some water, thought it had bear urine in it, and then wanted to boil the water to concentrate the bear urine?  Am I reading that right?

a) She knows what bear urine tastes like?
b) WTF does she want with bear urine?
c) What kind of hippie chemistry is this?


It's sounds more she's your run-of-the-mill crazy arsonist and came up with an excuse why she was trying to start a fire.

This particular fire isn't the fawn fire, she never got this one started.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Alexandra Souverneva, 30, faces a felony arson charge with an enhancement of committing arson during a state of emergency, District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said. Souverneva could face up to nine years in state prison"

She didn't commit arson.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Alexandra Souverneva, 30, faces a felony arson charge with an enhancement of committing arson during a state of emergency, District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said. Souverneva could face up to nine years in state prison"

She didn't commit arson.


She's a suspect in the fawn fire.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Fawn Fire?

DOE!


A deer?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Madman drummers bummers: Fawn Fire?

DOE!

A deer?


A female deer!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man that Bambi reboot got dark
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Bear UrineTM COVID cures on GQP TikTok coming soon.


Came here to post something like this. You've handled it well, fellow bastard.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

