(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida Highway Patrol has certain standards on how to haul a couch and apparently this does not meet them   (nbc-2.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Van, Florida woman, Interstate Highway System, Volkswagen Beetle, horrible idea, Cooper Car Company, Mini, Coopers Brewery  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I once hauled a 7 foot wide couch in the back of a 1989 Suzuki Samurai. Stood it up on end and took the roof off. Worked like a charm.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I once hauled a 7 foot wide couch in the back of a 1989 Suzuki Samurai. Stood it up on end and took the roof off. Worked like a charm.


How'd the casting call go?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done things like that with a Miata.
Sitting on the package shelg holding a 7' ficus upright while wife drove.
At a stoplight, a Durham police officer pulled up next to us, looked, laughed, shook his head and went on his way.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has standards?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how she's using her arm to hold it as if that will make any difference at all.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait?  There are actually rules and regulations here?  Because I was driving up to St. Petersburg from Punta Gorda tonight, and I saw someone with a sunshield stretched across their rear window........while driving........on I-75......at dusk.
How are you supposed to see out the back?  This state really sucks for many reasons.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't make hard corners..Just PIVOT...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I once hauled a 7 foot wide couch in the back of a 1989 Suzuki Samurai. Stood it up on end and took the roof off. Worked like a charm.


I once moved 12-packs of soda for a "consuite", the hospitality suite at a local science fiction convention, from the storage unit that the convention nonprofit had over to the hotel that we were having it at.  I had dangerously overloaded my '89 Nissan Hardbody long before I understood payload capacity.  I could've sworn that I had 160 12-packs, but that would have been 1600#.  Granted, I could barely steer the front end was so light and the truck was riding on its bumpstops in back.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loaded furniture for a while. This isn't even remotely the sketchiest shiat I've ever seen. We had a customer load a reclining sofa on the roof of a Civic and tie it down by running bailing wire around the frame and thru the door jams.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/memory foam
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA : "If troopers catch drivers hauling a couch like this, you could face a citation."

Why would I have to fight a shiatty old Chevy because some asshole in Florida loaded a couch wrong?

/Confused
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put a full-size couch on the roof of a Ford Escort mini-wagon once. I roped it down and the vehicle had a primitive roof rack, but I'm sure it was wrong. Didn't see any cops.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur!


thesun.co.ukView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

autojosh.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I love how she's using her arm to hold it as if that will make any difference at all.


Superhero thinking
Youtube HksnkliM1mQ
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea but free couch.

You can see the bind she was in.
 
jumac
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I loaded furniture for a while. This isn't even remotely the sketchiest shiat I've ever seen. We had a customer load a reclining sofa on the roof of a Civic and tie it down by running bailing wire around the frame and thru the door jams.


Have to agree.  I work a second hand store the ways I have seen people load large items in/on small cars makes me wonder how they even going make it home.   once had a guy strap a full size pool table to the top of a mini van and said he was going to a town that is over 100 miles away on some of the crappiest back roads in the state.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd laugh at these things but I nearly bought the farm on a motorcycle because some asshole dropped a mattress on a CA freeway. I'd tell you this story was a no shiatter, but I'd be lying, there was definitely literal shiat involved.
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Amateur!


[thesun.co.uk image 850x643]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]
[autojosh.com image 600x400]


Jesus Christ, you're going to give me a complex about driving. And I already don't like driving.
 
HFK
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Wait?  There are actually rules and regulations here?  Because I was driving up to St. Petersburg from Punta Gorda tonight, and I saw someone with a sunshield stretched across their rear window........while driving........on I-75......at dusk.
How are you supposed to see out the back?  This state really sucks for many reasons.


While I won't argue our state sucks at many levels this wouldn't be one of them. If you have ever driven large trucks or work vans you learn how to use your mirrors because you don't have a back window. While I wouldn't recommend this for the average driver for some people this is second nature. When driving my car or pickup I rely on the side mirrors more than the rear view.

Also, Hi from Nokomis.
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I blame her parents who obviously didn't teach her to stay of the main roads when you don't want attention from the law.
 
sforce
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saw this one on the Turnpike in FL years ago. Had a Mercedes following behind it, no clue what they thought that would accomplish if something fell off.

Not sure which was more unsafe, them stacking like this and driving on Turnpike, or me taking the picture while passing it.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Wait?  There are actually rules and regulations here?  Because I was driving up to St. Petersburg from Punta Gorda tonight, and I saw someone with a sunshield stretched across their rear window........while driving........on I-75......at dusk.
How are you supposed to see out the back?  This state really sucks for many reasons.


I can't speak for Florida, but in most states there is no law about blocking, or even having, a rear window so long as you have side mirrors. There's quite a few vehicles that don't even have a rear window. Most large trucks, panel/step  vans, etc. don't. High end sports car, like Lamborghini's, don't have a rear windows.

Haven't you ever seen a pick-up loaded with cargo that blocks any view out the rear window? Hell even having three adults in most back seats would block any usable view out the rear window.
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sforce: Not sure which was more unsafe, them stacking like this and driving on Turnpike, or me taking the picture while passing it.


Yes.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It reminds me of the time my father and oldest brother picked up a gift for my other brother. The only car around was my brothers tiny convertible Fiat. We called it Kermit because it really looked like a frog and it wasn't much bigger. The gist was a long shuffleboard type game. They took off the roof and my father had to hold the game over the car. Every time my broth sped up my father rose out of the seat. Had he not worn his seatbelt he may have flown out. My brother not only told the story, but acted it out. I was laughing so hard, that tears came out.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Duh, you need to put one of those plastic flags they give out at Lowe's/Home Depot.

Then your legit.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
U-Haul van rentals are like $60 for the day, maybe less if you don't need the entire day or are making a short trip. Just sayin'.
 
