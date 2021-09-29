 Skip to content
(Independent)   News: Hidden cameras found in Ikea restrooms. Fark. They've been there since 2015. UltraFark: They were put there by Ikea. MegaFark: Who say they did it FOR the employees   (independent.co.uk)
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Princess Smell Your Wipe seen hiding in the corner.

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

Riiiiiiiight.

"In 2015, for the purpose of maintaining a safe workplace for all co-workers, surveillance cameras were installed in the void above the ceilings in the bathrooms and locker areas, and in the corridors outside of these rooms at the Peterborough Distribution Centre."

Suspiciously absent: an explanation of the manner in which this protects workers.

Investigations into this issue are ongoing and all cameras found have now been removed. We understand the discovery of these cameras may be concerning, and during this time we are offering support to co-workers on-site.

Translation: We removed the infrared light and hid them better and we're sending in HR to see who is most likely to sue us so we can find a reason to fire them.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're named PEEPYA and are installed by following the simple directions with the included wrench.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Suspiciously absent: an explanation of the manner in which this protects workers.


We must protect the rule of law!

Same thing. Blanket excuse to do whatever it is they want.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did it for the sexy, sexy, workers-on-the-toilet videos.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go to any IKEA
Beware, they might watch you pee-a.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they make the employees assemble the cameras?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.


FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IKEA shouldn't be 'investigating' this at all. The police should be running the investigation.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why is piss in the sink. No one ever videos the sink.
 
SandorZoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.


I do wonder how someone noticed an infrared light, which is by definition not visible to the human eye.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SandorZoo: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

I do wonder how someone noticed an infrared light, which is by definition not visible to the human eye.


Somebody got a lens flare from the light while taking a bathroom selfie?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.


Counterpoint: How does one "see" an infrared light?
 
imbrial
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just watching out for missing nuts and screws
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

Counterpoint: How does one "see" an infrared light?


They're a Predator, obviously. Xenomorphs would never have noticed.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theresnothinglft: Did they make the employees assemble the cameras?


Probably had a lot of leftover pixels.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We left the light on for you.
DON'T TURN IT OFF!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

Counterpoint: How does one "see" an infrared light?


Maybe there's enough natural light that they could see that it's not just a blank void back there.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SandorZoo: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

I do wonder how someone noticed an infrared light, which is by definition not visible to the human eye.


Most of the cheaper cameras use infrared LEDs  in a wavelength (shorter) that produce a red "glow". Better (and more expensive)  infrared emitters in the 940nm have a longer waveform and don't produce a visible glow on the LED.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

Counterpoint: How does one "see" an infrared light?


On the screen of a phone
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Enough stories about cameras hidden in bathrooms makes me kind of wonder, what happens when a perv finds the perfect spot to place a camera but discovered one already there? Are there turf wars?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't talk about MegaFark. The UltraFarkers will want to be let in.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: IKEA shouldn't be 'investigating' this at all. The police should be running the investigation.


You would think, but police are here to protect capital. If only there was some way to protect workers rights. Oh well.


Pet theory: Some petty manager had them installed when the building was being set up because they wanted to make sure nobody would steal IKEA stuff (hahaha). At some point someone in the know asks HR: "hey uhh, theoretically, can we install cameras in the bathroom to fight shrink?" HR of course responds that that would be illegal, of course not. Manager responds "oh yea, of course, I was just checking for a friend" and quietly disconnects them, but doesn't want anyone to see him take them down, so just leaves them and whistles off to their next position before anyone finds the cameras.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

Counterpoint: How does one "see" an infrared light?


You don't. But what you can see on cheaper camera's LED emitters is a red "glow". Next time you are out and about at night, take a look at some of the cameras outside of buildings. Some will have a ring of LEDs that give off a faint red "glow". I suspect this faint red glow (especially in a dark bathroom) is what was noticed.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ikea is just doing this in case an employee dies. They can simply clone the employee and upload their personality from the surveillance tapes.
 
naz-drala
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

Counterpoint: How does one "see" an infrared light?


The led still glows in the dark
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

imbrial: They're just watching out for missing nuts and screws


They've heard that there was some hanky-panky in the staff areas and wanted to see how tab a goes into slot b.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SandorZoo: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

I do wonder how someone noticed an infrared light, which is by definition not visible to the human eye.


The IR LEDs they use are visible as a dim red glow. At least, all the ones in my cams are.

// none in the bathroom
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SandorZoo: Yaw String: Benevolent Misanthrope: The discovery was reported to management at the distribution centre with staff being reassured that although the cameras have been in place since 2015, they were not operational.

FTFA:

"... a staff member noticed an infrared light in between a panel,"

I share your skepticism. They were obviously getting power, so there is no reason to think they weren't operational.

I do wonder how someone noticed an infrared light, which is by definition not visible to the human eye.


All CCD cameras can detect near-IR light. Most cell phones have an IR filter to block that light, but some folks are *rightfully* paranoid and remove the filter. Using the phone in a bathroom and you get a sudden lens flare from the ceiling? Yeah, that's suspicious and should be investigated.

PedantStoryBro: some high-powered IR lights - say for illuminating a parking lot - are sometimes "semi-covert" because you can see the faint glow of the LEDs with the naked eye. You have to be pretty close though.

/End PSB
 
