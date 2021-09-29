 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Alarm, The Sundays, Pixies, and Modern English. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #260. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/might actually catch all the songs today for the list
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by!
 
Pista
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hello everyone.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fortunately I've never heard of any of those bands and probably wouldn't like them anyway since I can't listen this week.

/ if I keep telling myself that I might believe it
// have a fun show/discussion today!
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Fortunately I've never heard of any of those bands and probably wouldn't like them anyway since I can't listen this week.


The Alarm, The Sundays, Pixies, and Modern English are all amazing bands that you should check out.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yay! Made it! Hello all you lovely farquers!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good todyesterday everybody!

Present.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
o/
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [media0.giphy.com image 387x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


What an enthusiasm! Very appropriate.
I'm getting hungry... I'll go and find some leaves.
 
Pista
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh I just realised.
It's that day isn't it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh I just realised.
It's that day isn't it.


Hope you've got your affairs in order.
 
Pista
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey.
You can download the MP3 & use it as a ringtone
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Hey.
You can download the MP3 & use it as a ringtone


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Hey.
You can download the MP3 & use it as a ringtone


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hey.
You can download the MP3 & use it as a ringtone

[Fark user image 292x302]


My bad.

It's an ogg file.
I've just converted it though.
That is so going on my phone.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh I just realised.
It's that day isn't it.


shiat! Give me another minute!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hi fellow adult misfit youth.


/Plowing through a deadline - will be listening, but not so much smart-assing today.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: Hey.
You can download the MP3 & use it as a ringtone


You want me to set it in my work phone?
They'll fire me for sure.
 
Pista
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: Hey.
You can download the MP3 & use it as a ringtone

You want me to set it in my work phone?
They'll fire me for sure.


I used to use  smashing glass as a ringtone. One day I was doing some shopping & somebody called me.
The checkout operator literally dived for cover
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm wondering what day no. 1285 will be like....
 
Pista
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Pista: Hey.
You can download the MP3 & use it as a ringtone

You want me to set it in my work phone?
They'll fire me for sure.

I used to use  smashing glass as a ringtone. One day I was doing some shopping & somebody called me.
The checkout operator literally dived for cover


I used to have What Do You Want From Me by Pink Floyd. It was Music at least.
 
