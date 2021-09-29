 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Massive 100-kid brawl breaks out at Six Flags. No word on how many Farkers were on the sidelines placing bets   (abc7news.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World Star!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witness recounts massive brawl involving 100 kids

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the time to run to Batman The Ride...there's NO LINES!!!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be fair, anyone who's ever had to wait 40 minutes just to enter Six Flags--that profound realization that this is just the beginning of things to come--will understand the escalating desire to either beat a child, their parents, or wish they would just beat each other.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I WANT TO GET OFF OF MR. BONES' WILD RIDE
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had assumed that this was about the Maryland Six Flags at first.   They also had an incident this past weekend:

https://wjla.com/news/local/shocked-h​u​rt-violent-night-six-flags-bowie-victi​m-drama
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Finally a chance to answer the age old question of how many kids you could take in a fight in a real world scenario
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

MY TIME TO SHINE, YOU LI'L' biatchES!
 
Grahamasaurus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw this exact same headline for a fight that broke out at the Six Flags at Arlington TX.. Crazy thing is that it resulted in the same amount of arrests, one. Sounds like BS to me.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone thought it would be funny to add a little meth to their joints just to see what would happen.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like the "Slap a stranger" Tik Tok challenge was not well thought out.
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Finally a chance to answer the age old question of how many kids you could take in a fight in a real world scenario


Under 10 years old? 12 to 15? 16-18? A mix from 5 to 18? Where are the kids from?
C'mon, give us something to go on.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I had assumed that this was about the Maryland Six Flags at first.   They also had an incident this past weekend:

https://wjla.com/news/local/shocked-hu​rt-violent-night-six-flags-bowie-victi​m-drama


Yeah....but that woman owned an Audi so she probably did something racist to provoke them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn, guess they didn't get the memo that the Raiders are in Vegas now.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"We have a zero-tolerance policy for any inappropriate behavior at our park. We continuously evaluate our security and safety protocols, and meet regularly with local law enforcement to review and refine our practices. To avoid compromising the effectiveness of our security protocols, both seen and unseen, we do not disclose the details of our security plans

Translate: we don't have any security plans
 
mchaboud
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The most well-run attraction at the Vallejo Six Flags is the 100 person brawl.  They need to Flash Pass that thing so I don't have to wait to get back in there to pummel some middle-schoolers.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vallejo is the Chuck E. Cheese of northern California. I felt very well trained when I moved to a poor neighborhood in Houston.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Our six flags, while not terrible, is kind of like the sea of humanity, where it doesn't get a good current to flush out some of the trash.

They have gotten so cheap on their passes, food plans, etc....that pretty much everyone who lives near it uses it as a daycare, meal plan, etc.

It sucks, because they have some really good rides and its a fun time, but.....wow....you learn people have no shame every time you visit and what the lowest common denominator acts like.

Also their kangaroo exposed himself to me and my family this weekend, which really summed up the experience.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of the rejected theme parks from WestWorld was indeed the "one hundred kid brawl". It was rejected after the focus group stage because they knew that it would cannibalize all the other parks' business due to its massive popularity, plus the small robots were harder to put back together.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pinner: Meatsim1: Finally a chance to answer the age old question of how many kids you could take in a fight in a real world scenario

Under 10 years old? 12 to 15? 16-18? A mix from 5 to 18? Where are the kids from?
C'mon, give us something to go on.


100 year olds.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure while they are all at religious services this weekend with Mom and Dad they will understand the errors of their ways.
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Heamer: I WANT TO GET OFF OF MR. BONES' WILD RIDE


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People ask why Disney World is so expensive compared to other parks.  This is why.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, i didn't mean to assume that kangaroo's gender, i don't know how that stuff works in marsupials.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stupid Braveheart
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, it was the opening night of "fright fest". So I can easily see how that could be misread as "fight fest". That said, this is totally classless and utterly crass; You don't go to the six flags for a brawl; That's what the chuck e. cheese is for.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Were they fighting for the dollar on the ground?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People ask why Disney World is so expensive compared to other parks.  This is why.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well for one their wildlife doesn't try and pinch your roof rails. Also, you need the bug and tar spray to get giraffe slobber off your paint.

My kid thought it was the coolest thing ever. Its a shame she won't get to have the experience where they let the monkeys roam free.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll bet lunch that this ends up on Tucker Carlson sometime this week.
 
