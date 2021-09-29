 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   An investigation into the incident where a 17-year old boy ran over six cyclists did not start right away because law enforcement didn't bother to inform the district attorney. The DA started investigating after hearing about it over social media   (abc13.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Texas police looked and saw a white male in a pickup truck trying to kill some people on bicycles and decided they are in favor of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Guess the police invited the driver to become an officer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must not have taken that course when I studied criminology
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The Texas police looked and saw a white male in a pickup truck trying to kill some people on bicycles and decided they are in favor of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Guess the police invited the driver to become an officer.


^^This^^
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I thought of when I saw this news article, this kid has some connection somewhere. Probably a relative in law enforcement........
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: First thing I thought of when I saw this news article, this kid has some connection somewhere. Probably a relative in law enforcement........


That seems likely.

And yet, nothing will happen to the pigs for attempting to cover this up.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sole surviving main cast member of The Golden Girls.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw another article that said the kid's parents showed up immediately after the crash and then the cops let the kid go.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American justice system doesn't work.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually people who bike as a hobby like this have money, which makes me think they would have made a bigger scene if the kid didn't eventually get in trouble.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: The sole surviving main cast member of The Golden Girls.


Betty White is a district attorney in Texas?
 
surlyjason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too much to hope some cops might get fired?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: I saw another article that said the kid's parents showed up immediately after the crash and then the cops let the kid go.


We're going to find out daddy is an ADA aren't we.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Farkn Yaj Yenrac: I saw another article that said the kid's parents showed up immediately after the crash and then the cops let the kid go.

We're going to find out daddy is an ADA aren't we.


His father is an Americans with Disabilities Act?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

surlyjason: Is it too much to hope some cops might get fired?


Yes.

aintnothinggonnahappen.gif
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those police officers should be charged as an accessory to this crime and thrown in jail with no bail until trial.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trial will be in juvenile court, he will see a few months tops after all the shenanigans and legal shiat show and walk away clean.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: The American justice system doesn't work.


Oh, it works just fine. I mean, it doesn't provide justice, but it does what it's supposed to.

/Just consider it named in the same league as the Democratic Republic of the Congo
//Or the People's Republic of China
///Or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Farkn Yaj Yenrac: I saw another article that said the kid's parents showed up immediately after the crash and then the cops let the kid go.

We're going to find out daddy is an ADA aren't we.


I was thinking Police Lieutenant, but you could be right
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a few too many stories lately of teenagers intentionally hitting people with their cars...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Trial will be in juvenile court, he will see a few months tops after all the shenanigans and legal shiat show and walk away clean.


Is the Affluenza judge available to preside over the case?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: The American justice system doesn't work.


It works just fine for the people it works for.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Farkn Yaj Yenrac: I saw another article that said the kid's parents showed up immediately after the crash and then the cops let the kid go.

We're going to find out daddy is an ADA aren't we.


Seeing how the article is about how the District Attorney is now investigating it and vows to take it to a Grand Jury, it is unlikely.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Gyrfalcon: Farkn Yaj Yenrac: I saw another article that said the kid's parents showed up immediately after the crash and then the cops let the kid go.

We're going to find out daddy is an ADA aren't we.

I was thinking Police Lieutenant, but you could be right


I was thinking judge, myself. Or city councilman.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Trial will be in juvenile court, he will see a few months tops after all the shenanigans and legal shiat show and walk away clean.


If he walks away clean, it'll be until the next time he gets caught committing a violent felony. And let's be clear here: an asshole who rolls coal on a bunch of cyclists and then returns to roll coal on the same group of cyclists a few minutes later is going to commit plenty more violent felonies in their life.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Usually people who bike as a hobby like this have money, which makes me think they would have made a bigger scene if the kid didn't eventually get in trouble.


Wat?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

surlyjason: Is it too much to hope some cops might get fired?


It's Texas.  They just got their campaigns for Sherrif and Constable funded.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Trial will be in juvenile court, he will see a few months tops after all the shenanigans and legal shiat show and walk away clean.


That is the most optimistic outcome. The more likely outcome is that the cyclists are found to be entirely at fault.
 
Fissile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Texas police looked and saw a white male in a pickup truck trying to kill some people homosexuals on bicycles and decided they are in favor of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Guess the police invited the driver to become an officer.


Fixed it for you.

You and I might see someone riding a bike, and think, 'There's a person riding a bike'.  That's not how the cop mind works.   This is what the police see when they see an adult riding a bike:

(1) Mexican riding a bike -- Illegal alien, no DL.
(2) White guy in street clothes --  DUI, no DL.
(3) Rider dressed in bike clothes -- Homosexual.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Just a few too many stories lately of teenagers intentionally hitting people with their cars...


Fark user imageView Full Size

24 years.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Serious Black: FleshFlapps: Trial will be in juvenile court, he will see a few months tops after all the shenanigans and legal shiat show and walk away clean.

If he walks away clean, it'll be until the next time he gets caught committing a violent felony. And let's be clear here: an asshole who rolls coal on a bunch of cyclists and then returns to roll coal on the same group of cyclists a few minutes later is going to commit plenty more violent felonies in their life.



Surely this brush with the law will cause him to reconsider his behavior in the future rather than teach him that he will never suffer adverse consequences for his actions.
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

surlyjason: Is it too much to hope some cops might get fired?


In a perfect world, some cops would get fired.  Some would get fined, docked pay, pensions revoked.

And however the kid is juiced, those connections will face some monetary penalties.

Finally, the kid will lose driving privileges for at minimum 6 years (one for each bicyclist)

Ergo, he'll have to ride a bike for the next 6 years.

Then again, he's a good ol' boy and this is Texas.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
six cyclists

All at once?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cyclists want answers after a teenage driver slammed into the group last Saturday

Everyone hates you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Those police officers should be charged as an accessory to this crime and thrown in jail with no bail until trial.


Did I miss something in the article?  What exactly did the cops do?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rhodabear: BadReligion: Usually people who bike as a hobby like this have money, which makes me think they would have made a bigger scene if the kid didn't eventually get in trouble.

Wat?


The dentists who buy $10K+ road bikes are not usually the sorts of people that ADAs ignore.  Even in Texas.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wouldn't surprise me if the young driver has some cops in his family.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just because he was turned over to his parents it doesn't mean he wouldn't be charged later. Personally I'm not a huge fan of charges being pushed by social media outrage. Is Biden still making sure those border patrol guys are going to suffer for whipping those illegal immigrants? It seemed like for a week the only story was this evidence of white supremacy and racial violence except nobody was being whipped but that didn't stop the threats against the agents.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The irony here is this prevailing attitude in Waller County that bicyclists from Houston are a menace," Cutrufo said. "That's a tough position to defend when you see a 16-year-old running them down with a truck."
 
jimjays
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Just a few too many stories lately of teenagers intentionally hitting people with their cars...


Several states wrote law saying drivers could run over protesters blocking roads. To a poorly-formed teenage mind, that means it's okay to run over people with different lifestyles than yours. And as may be evident from the weak response to this particular incident, the adults in charge might think so too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

surlyjason: Is it too much to hope some cops might get fired?


You can HOPE all you want, but pigs are above the law.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd be ok with smoking the kid.

This is why I have a mountain bike and actively avoid riding in the road.

I terrorize pedestrians.

Not really but I did see a gang of recombinant bikes running baby strollers from the side walk this week.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Serious Black: Those police officers should be charged as an accessory to this crime and thrown in jail with no bail until trial.

Did I miss something in the article?  What exactly did the cops do?


They didn't inform the district attorney about a crash that sent six people to the hospital and merits potential charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. There's no excuse for a district attorney to learn about a violent felony through Facebook rather than through official LEO channels.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So a coal roller ran down a bunch of libs on bikes in Texas. They'll slow walk this until everybody forgets about it, and then drop the charges.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Usually people who bike as a hobby like this have money, which makes me think they would have made a bigger scene if the kid didn't eventually get in trouble.


Am I the only one who thinks this is a really odd take?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's nothing here that can't be salved by six separate civil lawsuits against his parents.
 
wutevr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the driver were brown it's a certainty that an arrest and charges would be lodged.  But because mayonnaise, he gets to go home with mommy and daddy and 'we'll let the system take care of it'

fark Texas
fark small dick coal rollers
fark bent cops
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As a runner and a driver,

I'm not saying it's right, but I understand. Cyclists are dicks.

Being said, fark that. That's attempted vehicular manslaughter. Any kid that dumb needs to be hit hard.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And the conditioning of Americans to tolerate violence against the middle class continues

/They're steadily working their way up
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hammettman: surlyjason: Is it too much to hope some cops might get fired?

In a perfect world, some cops would get fired.  Some would get fined, docked pay, pensions revoked.

And however the kid is juiced, those connections will face some monetary penalties.

Finally, the kid will lose driving privileges for at minimum 6 years (one for each bicyclist)

Ergo, he'll have to ride a bike for the next 6 years.

Then again, he's a good ol' boy and this is Texas.


No.

Nothing will happen to him, because there will be no way to prove anything, since the cops 'botched' the investigation.

As for civil penalties, the cyclists will get to split up the insurance payout...if the kid had insurance.   If he does have liability insurance, he probably had the minimum amount which is $60K in Texas....so they'll get $10K a piece.  That's the absolute max theoretical amount, they won't see a penny more.   Hell, the Sandy Hook shooter's family were rich, rich as Nazis, and the victim's families got NOTHING from the estate except for a small insurance payout.
 
Displayed 50 of 98 comments


