(WCVB Boston)   I am not a U.S. citizen. I am a proud Moor. This is my Zodiac Constitution, and this is the dance of my people - *does chicken dance*   (wcvb.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry Mods, it's Moops.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
Numfar, do the dance of stupidity
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Beware the moors!!!!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Zodiac Constitution?  What perks do the Scorpios get?  Two pigs and a comely maiden of virtue true?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who has the remote?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
God, I'm sick of these Moorans.
 
frieque
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't they know you can only get away with that kind of shiat if you're white?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They didn't have enough real broken promises from the Reconstruction Era that they had to dip into Moroccan voodoo?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Deport all Sovcits, moors whatever they are called...

or find a nice remote island in the pacific and drop them off there.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I am not a citizen" is not your Get Out Of Jail Free card.  Ask any one of several thousand illegal immigrants currently doing time in U.S. prisons if you'd like to know more.  Or, you know, just jet on over to France and try to steal the Mona Lisa to see how that works out for you.

/seeing the way the legal winds are blowing, "My religious beliefs require me to carry a gun at all times" is probably the way to go here
//Praise the lord and pass the ammunition
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you ever find yourself in a courtroom with one of these soverign nutjubs, ask the judge if its against the law to beat someone who refuses to accept the government.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

frieque: Don't they know you can only get away with that kind of shiat if you're white?


It doesn't work for white people either.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If they aren't citizens...deport their asses.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm is passionate about what he believes to Zodiac Constitution  contains

"i've studied the Zodiac Constitution and I know it forward and backwards," said Harry Freakstorm recently.  "It's an excellent example of pre-modernization constutionality.  It covers everything from A to ZED," he said, saying Zed instead of Z because he binge watched Top Gear again.

"Article 7 says you should get free coffee if you the moon is in the 7 house of the east block and your sign is rising, which mine is. The manager at Starbucks disputes this.  He just doesn't get it that I know more about this than he does."

"The best part is Article 1 which is the best part.  That's the reason they put Article 1 up front in the Articles articles.  If you read it very carefully, as I did.   You will see banana flangella.  Marxie Parxie pitty pat," he said as the thorazine took hold and two attendants dragged Harry back to his padded cell.

"Come back tomorrow," said one of the white jacketed attendants.  He might get passionate about the first three Stars Wars films.  Not in order of release but, you know, The Phantom Penance or something and the other two.  That's good shiat when he's spouting how under rated Jar Jar is."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Deport all Sovcits, moors whatever they are called...

or find a nice remote island in the pacific and drop them off there.


Maybe a nice corner of the Mojave that nobody cares about. Like St. George Utah.

/ it's downwind of a nuke test site
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And?

Perhaps you should speak with your US recognized embassy and see if they can help, because your citizenship of another country, grants you no immunity to US law.

Just like any citizen of every other country on earth has to abide by the laws of the country they are in.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If they aren't citizens...deport their asses.


To Antartica.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: It covers everything from A to ZED


Kneel before ZED?
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: steklo: Deport all Sovcits, moors whatever they are called...

or find a nice remote island in the pacific and drop them off there.

Maybe a nice corner of the Mojave that nobody cares about. Like St. George Utah.

/ it's downwind of a nuke test site


Seeing as how the Moors are big on maritime law, lets find a raft that's just undersize for the lot of them and dump them in the middle of an ocean.
 
A'Tuin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahmad al-Mansur does not approve.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sovereign citizens are idiots, but I see the justice system treats them using the same criteria as usual:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seen some of these You Tube University graduates on- ta da- YouTube. They can't even pronounce Moorish.
It comes our Moormish. Maybe they be half Mormon and half Moor?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Told you we should have gotten ride of Les. No Les, no Moor.
 
xxmedium
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
>All three men have refused lawyers and are legally representing themselves in court. They made numerous objections from the start of the hearing, including the names listed on the court documents that list the charges they are facing.

This will end well.
 
Liadan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There is a fascinating story of these nut bags taking over a woman's house in New Jersey.

And by fascinating, I mean horrifying.

Though the SWAT team footage was pretty fun.

https://www.nj.com/essex/2021/06/extr​e​mists-tried-to-take-over-nj-womans-hom​e-shes-not-alone.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/26/ny​r​egion/moors-newark.html
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If they aren't citizens...deport their asses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So many idiots, so few P. Barnes in the world.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: / it's downwind of a nuke test site


Not too far, I hope.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Zodiac Constitution?  What perks do the Scorpios get?  Two pigs and a comely maiden of virtue true?


"Keep the pigs.  How many broads do I get?"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Harry Freakstorm: Zodiac Constitution?  What perks do the Scorpios get?  Two pigs and a comely maiden of virtue true?

"Keep the pigs.  How many broads do I get?"


You'll want the pigs back once you see the broads.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
31-year-old Steven Perez, a.k.a. "Lucha El Por Libertad," of the Bronx, New York; 29-year-old Aaron Lamont Johnson, a.k.a. Tarriff Sharif Bey, of Detroit; and 27-year-old Aaron J. Jimenez, a.k.a. "Aban El Curraugh," of the Bronx, New York

Yeah, those are totes authentic Moorish names. 100% from Morocco and absolutely not made up in any way. [snort]
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The self-described leader of the group said they were a militia traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for training.

What kind of training?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Harry Freakstorm is passionate about what he believes to Zodiac Constitution  contains

"i've studied the Zodiac Constitution and I know it forward and backwards," said Harry Freakstorm recently.  "It's an excellent example of pre-modernization constutionality.  It covers everything from A to ZED," he said, saying Zed instead of Z because he binge watched Top Gear again.

"Article 7 says you should get free coffee if you the moon is in the 7 house of the east block and your sign is rising, which mine is. The manager at Starbucks disputes this.  He just doesn't get it that I know more about this than he does."

"The best part is Article 1 which is the best part.  That's the reason they put Article 1 up front in the Articles articles.  If you read it very carefully, as I did.   You will see banana flangella.  Marxie Parxie pitty pat," he said as the thorazine took hold and two attendants dragged Harry back to his padded cell.

"Come back tomorrow," said one of the white jacketed attendants.  He might get passionate about the first three Stars Wars films.  Not in order of release but, you know, The Phantom Penance or something and the other two.  That's good shiat when he's spouting how under rated Jar Jar is."


Bananas something
 
DHT3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Liadan: There is a fascinating story of these nut bags taking over a woman's house in New Jersey.

And by fascinating, I mean horrifying.

Though the SWAT team footage was pretty fun.

https://www.nj.com/essex/2021/06/extre​mists-tried-to-take-over-nj-womans-hom​e-shes-not-alone.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/26/nyr​egion/moors-newark.html


These nutjobs are also out in Washington trying similar scams

https://www.shorelineareanews.com/202​0​/11/moorish-extremist-group-approachin​g.html

https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/2-ar​r​ested-burglary-related-moorish-soverei​gn-citizens-group-claiming-ownership-h​omes/2YNX4UTYE5FD5LDM4SZDODJLMU/

https://mynorthwest.com/2334874/rantz​-​seattle-moorish-extremists-demanding-g​ive-up-home-2020-blm/
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These Moormans or are they a splinter Masonic Order -- either way they be crazy with an single utility -- to foster diversionary conspiracy groups to hide the real ones which are the ### atdt .... D#38552lk;h
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 31-year-old Steven Perez, a.k.a. "Lucha El Por Libertad," of the Bronx, New York; 29-year-old Aaron Lamont Johnson, a.k.a. Tarriff Sharif Bey, of Detroit; and 27-year-old Aaron J. Jimenez, a.k.a. "Aban El Curraugh," of the Bronx, New York

Yeah, those are totes authentic Moorish names. 100% from Morocco and absolutely not made up in any way. [snort]


I can fix it for them:
Moor, Ron 1
Moor, Ron 2
Moor, Ron 3
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like "Lunch for Liberty" is the ring-leader.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Deport all Sovcits, moors whatever they are called...

or find a nice remote island in the pacific and drop them off there.


Every bit of land above sea level is claimed by one nation state or another (outside of Antarctica) so their choices are to go live with the penguins (no you can't have supplies that would create dependency!) or get chucked out into international waters which is about 21 miles off shore. Good luck.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When the police check your stance
And your sniper holds their advance
That's a Moor, eh!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Deport all Sovcits, moors whatever they are called...

or find a nice remote island in the pacific and drop them off there.


Don't they believe they are only beholden to maritime law?  If that's the case, give them a dingy and drop them off in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RedComrade: steklo: Deport all Sovcits, moors whatever they are called...

or find a nice remote island in the pacific and drop them off there.

Every bit of land above sea level is claimed by one nation state or another (outside of Antarctica) so their choices are to go live with the penguins (no you can't have supplies that would create dependency!) or get chucked out into international waters which is about 21 miles off shore. Good luck.


Maybe China could build them an island.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are they different than the founding father's?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Deport all Sovcits, moors whatever they are called...

or find a nice remote island in the pacific and drop them off there.


Thiere are too many Sovcits on the bench to get guys like this back where he belongs.

/ Halfway back would work for me
// Citizen all the way, or not citizen at all
/// What part of FU do they not understand?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some of these Black radical groups make me wonder.

I don't think their history and geography are all that accurate.

But being American, they wouldn't be.

Ever notice that?

Sometimes Black Americans are even more American than White Americans.

God bless us every one.
 
