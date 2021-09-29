 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Owners of Mr. Mac clothing store, burglarized for the fourth time in ten days, say they do not wish to press charges but would rather give the clothing to people who need it instead, proving that in spite of everything, there's always a Bigger Mac   (king5.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(Permanently) unavailable for comment
afterthelevels.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until Mr. Mac closes?

Or are clothes that marked up?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I didn't know they did clothing...

\so horrible for you and yet sooooooooo good
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: (Permanently) unavailable for comment
[afterthelevels.com image 850x566]


Dammit!

I'm angry I didn't get to it first!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, the thieves don't need clothing. They are trading it for drugs or selling it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: How long until Mr. Mac closes?

Or are clothes that marked up?


Its a charity. Kind of like a boutique Goodwill.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: How long until Mr. Mac closes?

Or are clothes that marked up?


300%
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is just one of the troubles we faced. We gonna come out of this much better, and not bitter."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In France, it's called Le Big Mac
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted For Questioning?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came to make a joke about Big Macs,
Left thinking that's a very good deed and a kind way to give back to the community...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: How long until Mr. Mac closes?

Or are clothes that marked up?


Run by a church. So it's probably a bit like robbing a goodwill.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read Farkers railing against all people of faith because of the actions of a few rich assholes, these are the people I picture them talking about.

"They stole from us... they must be desperate for help. Let's do the Christ-like thing and find out WHY they feel the need to do that and help them."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their storefront has windows. Must be an Intel Mac.
 
red230
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If that's the attitude, why bother having security cameras and an alarm? For that matter, why have locks? Just leave the door open.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Snort: How long until Mr. Mac closes?

Or are clothes that marked up?

Run by a church. So it's probably a bit like robbing a goodwill.


It isn't run by a church, but it does cater to Mormons going on missions.  They are known for suits that are durable and easy to care for.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm so confused.  The victim is "Elder Toney Montgomery" so I figured it was one of these Mr. Mac stores, and I had a whole routine about second suits and having to come back a third and fourth time for their companion, and then I finished reading and have no idea what's going on, except that I'm pretty sure Elder Montgomery is going to get a C&D from some fine folks in Utah.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So Mr. Mac's was burgled... I mean, Mister Mr. McMac's was burglarized... say, can you get a Big McMacMacMac from the Hamburglarizer there? I want the big big McMacMacMacMac with extra buttery bugle buggery, I say, bugglerizing, from the Hambuglebuggerizerbutlerbaby.

Does that come with extra horserizerradish saucy saucerizer? I'll need a side of Twistedler Sisterizer with that. Fo shizzlerizeraloombopaloobopalambamb​oom.

Man, it's no wonder people have trouble learning English. Except the Germans, who never met a compound noun they didn't want to hump.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The pop-up you get when you go to their website:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Natalie Portmanteau: Snort: How long until Mr. Mac closes?

Or are clothes that marked up?

Run by a church. So it's probably a bit like robbing a goodwill.

It isn't run by a church, but it does cater to Mormons going on missions.  They are known for suits that are durable and easy to care for.


Didn't TFA say it's run by a ministerial group?
 
sleze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
RIP, Mr. Mac.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Music in my head singing, "Police are now looking for a sharp dressed man" followed by a great guitar fill.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

beezeltown: (Permanently) unavailable for comment
[afterthelevels.com image 850x566]


He was great.

R.I.P.

/Still chuckle when he pretended to be sick in "Ocean's 11".
 
