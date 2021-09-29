 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Murder suspect shot after multi agency investigation. Well, at least they investigated first   (kiro7.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My crew of car jackers always pulls up to a car in a parking lot in an "unmarked" car, claiming to be cops and brandishing weapons.  It's surprising how many people don't fall for that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Officials also say there was a child and another passenger inside the car when they opened fire

Because of course there was.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skyotter: Officials also say there was a child and another passenger inside the car when they opened fire

Because of course there was.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Baby shield, by Whammo
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I first read TFA headline without the colon.
 
