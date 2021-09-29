 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AutoBlog)   New drug made from catalytic converters leaves users exhausted   (autoblog.com) divider line
10
    More: Stupid, Catalytic converter, abandoned shack, Democratic Republic of the Congo, crushed vehicle exhaust filters, bag of brown powder, users of the drug, related rash of car part thefts, suburb of Kinshasa  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 1:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yela warned. "It's not a substance made for us to consume," Yela said. "Are we engines, or are we humans?"

or are we dancers?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was the first person to ever try this... "Hey, you know what?  I'm gonna rip a part off that car and snort it!"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In another timeline this would be an Onion article.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OldRod: Who was the first person to ever try this... "Hey, you know what?  I'm gonna rip a part off that car and snort it!"


If you try enough random substances something is bound to work it's called "science".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this true? Or are the converters used as filters or do they have some kind of  residue?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like bullshiat.
 
tjassen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's like an Ice-T Law and Order SVU meme come to life.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Users mix the crushed honeycomb with vitamin pills and typically add sleeping tablets, sedatives or smoke it with tobacco, but nothing is known about how it works, or its long-term effects, said Dandy Yela Y'Olemba, country director of the World Federation against Drugs."

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that it works because you're adding sleeping tablets or sedatives to it...
 
John Hopoate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Yela warned. "It's not a substance made for us to consume," Yela said. "Are we engines, or are we humans?"

or are we dancers?


Are we not men? We are Devo.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.