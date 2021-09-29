 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   Don't need money, don't take fame, but you gotta wear a mask to ride this train   (masslive.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Public transport, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Train, Daniel Libby, Internet privacy, Crime, Electric charge, Train station  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First time you wear it, it might make you sad
Next time you wear it, it might make you mad
But you'll be glad baby when you found
That's the mask that keeps covid rates down.
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish a mf would.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its amazing that 18 months into this whole thing there are still people out there who are this compulsively stubborn in their ignorance but not yet in jail or dead for it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When faced with being told "no", the first impulse of these people is violence. They never matured beyond the level of a four year old with terrible parents.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Huey Lewis & The News - The Power Of Love (Official Video)
Youtube wBl2QGAIx1s
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's cloth and it's stuffy, doesn't feel cool sometimes

But it might just sa-ave your liiife...
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Frickin' Libby "lib" snowflake!
 
