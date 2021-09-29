 Skip to content
 
(Jacksonville Journal-Courier)   This week on "Hold My Beer, Watch This" friends find a way to test the "proof" part of bulletproof vest   (myjournalcourier.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We took one out and put it on a watermelon to test it out.
That poor melon.

Oh, and it got returned looking like swiss cheese.

Here's what I know.
Anything repellent is absorbent.
Anything proof is repellent.

"You drink it"
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doesn't everyone test their motorcycle helmets by launching into guardrails at 60mph?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Doesn't everyone test their motorcycle helmets by launching into guardrails at 60mph?


60? What kind of pansy-ass shiat is that?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, I hope you plan on buying more if you're testing them. You're not supposed to reuse them after they've been shot. They don't work so great afterwards.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Honestly, the biggest surprise for me is that we don't get these stories more often.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NEWS REPORTER BULLETPROOF VEST TRIAL EARLY 80'S .22 PISTOL
Youtube 7S1ODS4mCAE
 
