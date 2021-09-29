 Skip to content
(Guardian)   United Airlines set fire to nearly 600 workers for defying vaccine mandate. No wait   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Vaccine, Vaccination, Airline, Employment, United Airlines, Flight attendant, early August, company officials  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: Those employees account for less than 3% of the airline's 67,000 US workforce, United officials said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
GOOD.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it really that much of a process?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why fire them when they can just send them to Cleveland to join my luggage?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority," chief executive Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart told employees in a memo.

Narrator:  it was not a difficult decision.
 
Klivian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: Is it really that much of a process?


Takes forever to fire anyone even for cause. If you don't document every step of the process you're open to either wrongful termination lawsuits or unemployment claims that come out of your pocket.

You're already paying your legal department, get some use out of them and save money down the line. In the meantime United is getting lots of free news coverage.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A mandate? What is it?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OMG SUBBY '593' ISN'T 'NEARLY 600' WHY WOULD YOU LIE IN YOUR HEADLINE
 
Yaw String
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the upside, United has less people to smash guitars.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I bet at least 400 of them beg to go get the shot and come back to the office with a vaccine passport instead of losing their job.

And I'd be okay with that.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That honestly makes me feel better about flying United. That almost forgives all the rest of the substandard treatment I am accustomed to by them.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like a lot of folks will be flying cargo planes full of rubber dog shiat out of hong Kong.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Why fire them when they can just send them to Cleveland to join my luggage?


My luggage has been to more places than I have. I've never been to Guam, but on my Newark to Houston flight, UA decided my luggage needed to see The Hub of The Pacific via LAX. The agent couldn't tell me why or even how my domestic luggage got on to an international flight. They did give me a free voucher to Hard Rock though.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tough call!
Take a vaccine that can save your life ... or lose your job and health insurance during a pandemic.

// Welp, the world needs grave diggers too
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Madman drummers bummers: Why fire them when they can just send them to Cleveland to join my luggage?

My luggage has been to more places than I have. I've never been to Guam, but on my Newark to Houston flight, UA decided my luggage needed to see The Hub of The Pacific via LAX. The agent couldn't tell me why or even how my domestic luggage got on to an international flight. They did give me a free voucher to Hard Rock though.


It took me a long time to decide on a city for the joke. Albuquerque is inherently funny, but it's actually a pretty nice place, too nice for Antiva. Timbuktu was another possibility, but it probably isn't served by UA (I'm not going to research this for a bad joke). I decided against all the big cities. So I went with my perennial punching bag, Cleveland, even though my luggage hasn't actually been there.

It has been to Albuquerque, though.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority," chief executive Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart told employees in a memo.

Narrator:  it was not a difficult decision.


nypost.comView Full Size
I wondered what he's been up to.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: disaster bastard: Madman drummers bummers: Why fire them when they can just send them to Cleveland to join my luggage?

My luggage has been to more places than I have. I've never been to Guam, but on my Newark to Houston flight, UA decided my luggage needed to see The Hub of The Pacific via LAX. The agent couldn't tell me why or even how my domestic luggage got on to an international flight. They did give me a free voucher to Hard Rock though.

It took me a long time to decide on a city for the joke. Albuquerque is inherently funny, but it's actually a pretty nice place, too nice for Antiva. Timbuktu was another possibility, but it probably isn't served by UA (I'm not going to research this for a bad joke). I decided against all the big cities. So I went with my perennial punching bag, Cleveland, even though my luggage hasn't actually been there.

It has been to Albuquerque, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good, the more companies that do the responsible thing, the more the plague rats will get in line.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is almost enough to make me want to fly United. Still can't though. My heart belongs to Southwest.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: This is almost enough to make me want to fly United. Still can't though. My heart belongs to Southwest.


But on United, the beatings and humiliation are free.  Southwest makes you pay extra for that.
 
Sodom and Gorgonzola
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: Those employees account for less than 3% of the airline's 67,000 US workforce, United officials said.


Fairly close to COVID survival rates.

Satisfactory, then. An acceptable loss.

/End snark
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Klivian: austerity101: Is it really that much of a process?

Takes forever to fire anyone even for cause. If you don't document every step of the process you're open to either wrongful termination lawsuits or unemployment claims that come out of your pocket.

You're already paying your legal department, get some use out of them and save money down the line. In the meantime United is getting lots of free news coverage.


Huh. Most places I've worked being fired seems to consist of saying "You're fired" and getting kicked off the premises. I think it's pretty hard to sue for wrongful termination when it's in your contract.
 
