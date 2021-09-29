 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1913, Inventor Rudolf Diesel vanished at sea in a mystery that raised conspiracy theories, as many wondered if he had not been murdered to prevent the sale of his revolutionary denim jeans to Britain   (history.com) divider line
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otto out there catching bodies to reign supreme.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Levi Strauss founded his denim pants company in 1853 in San Francisco. Nothing 'revoluntionary about Diesal stealing denim idea half a centuray later. He didn't vanish at sea, he slunk away in shame!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was the Lord Lucan of his day
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby probably glowing with pride like a Wankel over their Diesel plug.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Vin Diesel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raulzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And ostentatious watches. Diesel watches.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prior to switching to diesel, the early submarines ran on gasoline. They were rather prone to explosions from fuel vapor.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He didn't exactly vanish, his body was found.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

YouSaidWhat: RIP Vin Diesel

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Damn, son. It's good to be Vin. Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmototrboat. Talkin bout dem titties, y'all.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boo subby booooooooooo!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Rudolf Diesel was vain, oversensitive, and paranoid. His stubborn and persistent disposition clouded his ability to make friends, while his sanctimonious bluster alienated those even in his own field. He was revolutionary, a Renaissance man in a Victorian era, a mechanical Michelangelo, painting with grease and gears, pressure and heat. He enjoyed opera, played classical piano, spoke three languages fluently, only wore tailored suits, and took long walks daily. Diesel was as comfortable discussing poetry, language, and art as he was the properties of thermodynamics, the efficiency of steam, and-most importantly-engines. By 1913, thousands of engines bearing his name were puffing away noisily in factories around the world, but all was not well. On September 29, 1913, during a particularly cold crossing from Antwerp to England, Diesel stepped over the stern railing of the steamship Dresden-and jumped."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
jeans, you say?

LEVI'S COLORS & Tight Fit Jeans - JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT
Youtube QpGC1MWgpVo


/ shameless
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: jeans, you say?

[YouTube video: LEVI'S COLORS & Tight Fit Jeans - JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT]

/ shameless


Not sure if shameless.  I'll feel dirty.

/ but it's a good dirty
 
