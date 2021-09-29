 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Taliban threatens 'Consequences' if US drones enter Afghan airspace, which ironically entails them blowing up either way   (aljazeera.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah, another Twitter warning. Carry on.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
bendytee.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop sending in drones or we'll pretend you made us enforce our backwards tribal rules that we already lied about not enforcing after the USA left!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So we still haven't left.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope they don't impose sanctions on us
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Stop sending in drones or we'll pretend you made us enforce our backwards tribal rules that we already lied about not enforcing after the USA left!


Ah bullshiat! Our president sees right through that shiat. Well... I mean, when he is allowed to do that.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: So we still haven't left.


You want electric cars that need lithium? Because that's how you get electric cars with lithium.

We will never leave. Commerce will be ensured for London.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gotta make raytheon the big bucks you see.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should have wiped them out already.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: I hope they don't impose sanctions on us


How much are we spending there each day?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: [pbs.twimg.com image 403x396]


They dun goof'd!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Consequences, huh?

It would be cheaper to nuke Afghanistan than to go back to war there for any reason. I'm just saying.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: So we still haven't left.


We kind of fly over lots of places blowing up stuff.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was this a strongly worded letter or just a Dear John letter?
 
