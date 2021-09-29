 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Best Korea claims it has tested a hypersonic missile. For those not up on defense technology, a 'hypersonic missile' is a regular Sonic Missile that's been hopped up on red food coloring and caffeine   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have the balls.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best Korea Teletubby
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Tested" = "Built, fired, it blew up and killed hundreds of our own people but YOU guys had better be nice to us!"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those poor fish
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x239]
Best Korea Teletubby


It seems that everybody is coming out with a hyper-sonic missile. What was wrong with super-sonic?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x239]
Best Korea Teletubby


Hey, cousin! Do I have you in my tree yet?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be fair,
Tested can easily mean:

1. Blew up on the launch pad
2. Tested in small scale
3. Put on a table in front of your nearest dissidents and set off
4. Missile given the SATs, no matter what score
5. Testing the audience to see if they notice it's just made of Foam
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kim tested it and found it too emo.

Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles (Official Video)
Youtube CDsFKOrLWhU
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh, call me when they get to Super Saiyansonic missiles.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It seems that everybody is coming out with a hyper-sonic missile. What was wrong with super-sonic?


Faster is better.

(from teh intertubes)
Generally, hypersonic speeds are the point at which the molecules of air that surround the aircraft start to change by breaking apart (dissociation) and/or picking up electrical charge (ionization). These things don't happen at one particular speed, so the term "hypersonic" instead refers to the point at which they start to meaningfully affect the mechanics of flight-generally accepted to be Mach 5, or 3,836.35 mph in conditions of 20 degrees Celsius at sea level.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tested in a pirated copy of KSP, and it did not work.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'super' sonic is so 2020...
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x239]
Best Korea Teletubby

It seems that everybody is coming out with a hyper-sonic missile. What was wrong with super-sonic?


Salt-n-Papa hold the patent on that technology.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a 'hypersonic missile' is a regular Sonic Missile that's been hopped up on red food coloring

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You sure they didn't just slap some truck balls on a pipe and said they "testied" it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
