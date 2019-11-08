 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Youtube finally shuts down Russian state broadcaster channels over Covid-19 misinformation. Wait, only in Germany? Were they not showing enough David Hasselhoff?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 8:04 PM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


/Or so the Germans would have us believe
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
David Hasselhoff - True Survivor (from "Kung Fury") [Official Video]
Youtube ZTidn2dBYbY
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can someone explain to me what the joke in the headline is?
/Germany and David Hasselhoff
//Wat
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bing it baby
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
so much for german frea speach
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Can someone explain to me what the joke in the headline is?
/Germany and David Hasselhoff
//Wat


The joke is that the state would shut down any speech that didn't fit the agenda of the government at that time. So only crap was allowed to through the information wall and the literal wall. David Hassilhoff is crap without K.I.T.T. so he is the epitome of entertainment during that time. Because, ummm, he didn't have a Trans Am. Duh!

I guess we should have tried harder to get Uncle Joe that Trans Am.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russia propaganda media gets pretty biatchy when they aren't allowed to shovel disinformation on western countries.

Also, why does Russia propaganda media have hundreds of thousands of subscribers?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't understand why Germany or YouTube has any obligation to put hostile-state propaganda in front of Germans.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: Russia propaganda media gets pretty biatchy when they aren't allowed to shovel disinformation on western countries.

Also, why does Russia propaganda media have hundreds of thousands of subscribers?


Bots?
Putin said "All true Russians remember to snag that like button and subscribe!"?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Can someone explain to me what the joke in the headline is?
/Germany and David Hasselhoff
//Wat


David Hasselhoff had a music album that did really well in Germany.  And then he did a concert on the Berlin Wall, just before it came down:

https://www.npr.org/2019/11/08/777155​0​39/david-hasselhoff-is-still-big-in-ge​rmany-30-years-after-his-berlin-wall-s​how
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

