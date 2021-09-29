 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Variety)   Boomers of all ages lose their s over vinyls   (variety.com) divider line
41
    More: Silly, Gramophone record, older generations, record store, young people, five-year-old, love of God, ungrammatical term, first time  
•       •       •

893 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 29 Sep 2021 at 10:45 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never heard anyone, ever, call records "vinyls".

'Vinyl', of course and 'LP's', certainly.

But never "vinyls". It really doesn't make any sense when you think of it.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously.  It's vinyl's.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those darned kids with their new fangled words and things.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I'd never heard anyone, ever, call records "vinyls".

'Vinyl', of course and 'LP's', certainly.

But never "vinyls". It really doesn't make any sense when you think of it.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I'd never heard anyone, ever, call records "vinyls".

'Vinyl', of course and 'LP's', certainly.

But never "vinyls". It really doesn't make any sense when you think of it.


I'm pretty sure there's a contingent of "youths" who use the term just because it pisses off the boomers.

"Also, Dude, vinyls is not the preferred nomenclature, LPs,  please."
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Store owner here... I rarely hear anybody use "vinyls". Usually it's records, vinyl albums, or record albums.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I don't.
I don't lose my shiat over any of the stupid shiat you think I lose my shiat over.
Neither does anyone else.
Stop believing the media.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.


I'm a serious boomer, and I don't see anything wrong with 'vinyls' -- it makes perfect sense, it's easy to say, and it's perfectly descriptive.

It's kind of silly to put new music on vinyl, but that's another argument, and even that is no skin off my nose, so knock yourself out.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This vinyls has a lot of reverb.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using the term vinyls instead of records is like nails on a chalkboard to me. But I'm not gonna piss and moan about it. .. too much. lol
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.


Ahhh, the rallying cry of the illiterate. Language does not and should change because of passing fads or people who just don't understand the rules.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.

Ahhh, the rallying cry of the illiterate. Language does not and should change because of passing fads or people who just don't understand the rules.


Plural versus singular is a fairly important concept to keep disambiguous.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know a number of people who use that term. Whatever.

Christine Amaranth.
 
patowen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.


You know, finding some topic to lose your shiat over is serious business: the Internet demands content.  So really it's more of a millennial thing if you think about it.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.


Yep, seems pretty fleek to me.

But, of course, I'm also totally fetch.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.

Ahhh, the rallying cry of the illiterate. Language does not and should change because of passing fads or people who just don't understand the rules.


Pray thee, what foolishness is this? Language hast chang'd since the beginning, and it is codswallop to speak otherwise!
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I call every compiled release a "record" no matter what the format it comes on is.   CD?  Nice record.   Streaming a record, you betcha.   Playing a record, well, that works because that is what you're doing.

I love my records.   I do not give a shiat what you call them.   In fact, I would look forward to a teaching moment if some kid called my shellac '78s "vinyls."
 
kabloink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember the "vinyl" experience after a record was played a dozen times or more.

I see a red "pop" door
And I want "pop" it painted painted painted painted/moves needleblackNo "pop" colors anymore "pop"
I want "pop" them to "pop" turn black
 
kabloink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kabloink: I remember the "vinyl" experience after a record was played a dozen times or more.

I see a red "pop" door
And I want "pop" it painted painted painted painted/moves needleblackNo "pop" colors anymore "pop"
I want "pop" them to "pop" turn black


Fark farked my formatting!
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LPs?  Pfft!  Most of my vinyl is 12" singles.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have to take issue with this:

But they love it for the same reasons older generations do: the warm, analog sound

I'm sorry, but there is no such thing.  I'm old, and have many records and at one time had a really good sound system with a dynamic range expander and a Denon turntable and it still didn't make Dark Side of the Moon sound as good as it does on digital.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I call every compiled release a "record" no matter what the format it comes on is.   CD?  Nice record.   Streaming a record, you betcha.   Playing a record, well, that works because that is what you're doing.

I love my records.   I do not give a shiat what you call them.   In fact, I would look forward to a teaching moment if some kid called my shellac '78s "vinyls."


yeah that caught my eye:
"polyvinyl chloride, which in the 1940s replaced shellac as the primary substance used to create records due to wartime shortages."
and i wonder now, does shellac make a difference in sound quality?  thoughts?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kabloink: I remember the "vinyl" experience after a record was played a dozen times or more.

I see a red "pop" door
And I want "pop" it painted painted painted painted/moves needleblackNo "pop" colors anymore "pop"
I want "pop" them to "pop" turn black


And when you "play it to yourself" in your head, it doesn't sound right without those "pop"s.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
vinyls is so last minute.  i use waxes

/check out all my waxes
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ahh what the hell
Hoobastank - The Reason (Official Music Video)
Youtube fV4DiAyExN0
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.

Ahhh, the rallying cry of the illiterate. Language does not and should change because of passing fads or people who just don't understand the rules.


It's along the lines of telling people that they should be themselves and never change for anyone else. And we all know who that worked out well for, you guessed it, Frank Stallone.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I'd never heard anyone, ever, call records "vinyls".

'Vinyl', of course and 'LP's', certainly.

But never "vinyls". It really doesn't make any sense when you think of it.


Most people don't 'think' anymore.. they ask Siri or Alexa.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.

Yep, seems pretty fleek to me.

But, of course, I'm also totally fetch.


I dig it, but you should totally stop trying to make 'fetch' happen.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.

I'm a serious boomer, and I don't see anything wrong with 'vinyls' -- it makes perfect sense, it's easy to say, and it's perfectly descriptive.

It's kind of silly to put new music on vinyl, but that's another argument, and even that is no skin off my nose, so knock yourself out.


What he said..
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: I have to take issue with this:

But they love it for the same reasons older generations do: the warm, analog sound

I'm sorry, but there is no such thing.  I'm old, and have many records and at one time had a really good sound system with a dynamic range expander and a Denon turntable and it still didn't make Dark Side of the Moon sound as good as it does on digital.


I think a lot of that "warm, analog sound" was due to people having the Bass turned up too much.
Personally, my ear isn't that sensitive to need a very technically enhanced system - my stereos have always been pretty modest.  Records are all right, especially for artwork, but CDs are just a lot easier, and now, after nearly 40 years, are actually less expensive.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: sp1dey73: Barely got through the first few sentences of the "article'".  Language is a living thing and changes over time. Losing your shiat over new vernacular is some serious boomering.

Yep, seems pretty fleek to me.

But, of course, I'm also totally fetch.


Hope it,s not contagious...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: No I don't.
I don't lose my shiat over any of the stupid shiat you think I lose my shiat over.
Neither does anyone else.
Stop believing the media.


Please. We all know you can barely contain your unbridled excitement before a new episode of My Little Pony.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
An article about old people objecting to a "new" word for something they call by another, similar name?

Exciting.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the same boomers who don't care about humans pronouns all of a sudden care about the pronouns for a wax disc?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IDisME: Obviously.  It's vinyl's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: An article about old people objecting to a "new" word for something they call by another, similar name?

Exciting.


The same as when young people roll their eyes when the fogies slip up on their lingo
 
buster_v
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, Baby Boomers get ANGRY why generation Z over the ONE THING you guys have in common.  I think that's a GREAT idea.

/couldn't get rid of my LP's fast enough
//audiotape... until I discovered Mp3
///yeah, I'm keeping my DRM-free digital format.
//get off my lawn
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.