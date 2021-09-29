 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "Maybe they're G-G-GHOST PIRATES"   (islandfreepress.org) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Christopher Columbus, tall shipNao Santa Maria, Atlantic Ocean, Carolina Girl Sportfishing, pirate ship, United States, Outer Banks fishing charter captain, Ocean City  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 7:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worse, ghost colonizers

/ watch out for ghost smallpox
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

"Wow! No way!"
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they're pirate ghosts
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigfoot ghost pirates?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd best start believing in ghost pirate threads...
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, yeah, when you take a picture of most anything far off, and then zoom it in that much, it's going to look 'spooky' from the loss of detail.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they're pirate ghosts!

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: No they're pirate ghosts


I wanted to put in an image.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Um, yeah, when you take a picture of most anything far off, and then zoom it in that much, it's going to look 'spooky' from the loss of detail.


that's how you are supposed to take UFO pictures.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an exact replica. The guy barely made it here in that thing.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Worse, ghost colonizers

/ watch out for ghost smallpox


There's gonna be a lot of It since living smallpox was eradicated.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks,Subby. I read that in Jonathan Davis' voice.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: No, they're pirate ghosts!

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


beat me to it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Zoinks and/or Jinkies!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But, did they get the treasure?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe it's ghost privateers.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's have everyone who enjoys having obstacles in their life which they can overcome go this way, and everyone whose insecurities sabotage their potential to overcome those obstacles go that way.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: DarkSoulNoHope: No, they're pirate ghosts!

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

beat me to it.


zeroman987 beat us both to it. But I found a gif.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: But, did they get the treasure?
[Fark user image 415x415]


No, but they did get the Octopus.

The Goonies - deleted scene - Octopus Attack
Youtube LMjkY-Wi5bo
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.