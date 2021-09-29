 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UK man caught with sub-machine gun claimed to be an advisor for the Bond flick 'The Living Daylights,' but with his mandatory 5-year sentence may end up working on Goldfinger or Thunderball   (bbc.com) divider line
UK man caught with sun-machine gun claimed to be an advisor for the Bond flick 'The Living Daylights,'


This story really should have been in The Sun, don't you think, Sunny?
 
I can tell you that being able to add "Cock and ball torture expert and consultant on Daniel Craig's nutsack pureeing scene in James Bond's Casino Royale", really adds gravitas to my dominatrix CV.
 
I guess Moonraker is still of a stretch.
 
elvisaintdead: I guess Moonraker is still of a stretch.


*a bit of*
 
The second amendment is non-negotiable!

/I feel so stoopid
//Why won't my daddy love me?
///Why won't my dealer return my calls, emails, tweets, instagrams, my screams outside his window?
 
Lockedupussy
 
Harry Freakstorm: The second amendment is non-negotiable!

/I feel so stoopid
//Why won't my daddy love me?
///Why won't my dealer return my calls, emails, tweets, instagrams, my screams outside his window?


It's a British guy, so 2nd A doesn't apply here.
.
On the other hand, Britain is the kind of place where you can be arrested for firearms possession if you merely report the presence of a firearm to the police with the intention of getting rid of the damn thing.  But after RTFA, I see he tried to lie his way past the charges.  So I think he' about to get what he deserves.
 
If you do a little bit more searching, it was a gun modified to shoot paintballs instead of blanks, and it couldn't have been used as a real gun because it "ruptured" when the police test fired it with real ammunition.

So not actually a submachine gun.  If the gun blows up on the first shot, it's literally a single shot gun.

Also, WTF is a "Sampoi" submachine gun?  I'm a bit of a gun nerd and have never heard of it, and an admittedly quick Google only turned up links to this particular case.
 
What the fark is a "Sampoi sub-machine gun"? 

My best guess is that it's "Suomi" as filtered through the police and news, but that's a stretch.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage: On the other hand, Britain is the kind of place where you can be arrested for firearms possession if you merely report the presence of a firearm to the police with the intention of getting rid of the damn thing. .


No you can't.

Pics links or it didn't happen.
 
