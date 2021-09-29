 Skip to content
(Fox News)   So what exactly is his redemption value? I mean, in California you can get $0.10 back for an aluminum can, so surely we are talking less than a penny here   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Mandatory sentencing, Sentencing, mandatory minimum sentence, Prison, Human trafficking  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IDK, but he can begin that journey, publicly, in at least 10 years. Or more. Maybe a lot longer. F*ck it, he can just stay there, really.

Nobody needs to be "inspired" by his "redemption story."
 
creckert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer is will be sentenced on Wednesday and faces 10 years to life in prison"

I hope he is will be sentenced for a long time
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Woah there's a lot to take in on that article

- I had forgotten R. Kelly existed
- R. Kelly sang "I believe I can fly"
- R. Kelly is up for sex trafficking and other related charges
- And we're like halfway through his court case at the moment
- And he now looks like an upside down troll:
dreamworks.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
farking, Danny Davis!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He is just another child rapist. Why are we having conversations about his 'redemption'? He hasn't even been sentenced yet.

Get back to me when he is 90 and working on his 6th parol hearing.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
California is $.05. Michigan and Oregon are $.10. Which is why I was in college in WA we used to drive the 10 minutes to Oregon with enough people to get around the 200 van limit, then either buy everclewr or a carton of smokes with the proceeds.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No redemption value, please discard.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope he spends the next few decades in misery and isolation. I hope he finds no comfort or solace in prison. It'd be better if he died there from natural causes in his 90s.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

creckert: "The 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer is will be sentenced on Wednesday and faces 10 years to life in prison"

I hope he is will be sentenced for a long time


At least held until sentencing; sounds like a flight risk.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Didn't he get into trouble because he liked to 'spend a penny?'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA "reignited debates"

I see what you did there, Mr. Fox Journalist.

I also saw the typos in the farking tagline....
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What redemption value? All the recycling centers are closed. It's just a 5 cent tax.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I didn't know you could redeem empty piss jugs.

/brb gotta go recycle
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: He is just another child rapist. Why are we having conversations about his 'redemption'? He hasn't even been sentenced yet.

Get back to me when he is 90 and working on his 6th parol hearing.


I doubt he's realistically looking at life, or even a flat sentence that's effectively life.

It does look like he's done farked up enough to land something above the minimum, though, or close to the minimum but without parole as an option.  So we're not gonna be hearing from him for an actual decade, instead of the "decade" most rich people would get where they're out on good behavior in like 18 months.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Redemption comes before conviction not after.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, of course Faux News is bringing up his redemption. I mean, yes, he has committed the unforgivable sin of being Black, but he's also wealthy, and a child predator, so he does fit in well with the sorts of people Fox wants to associate with.

And the answer is, never. It's been an open secret for a long time that R. Kelly is a child predator, but he was fabulously wealthy, so he could worm his way out of any charges and accusations. But now that he is caught, he should go away for a long time. Maybe forever.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA: ".... long over-due justice to predominately black female victims"


Why in the hell is 'black' pointed out here?

Oh. Right. Fox news.
 
Dibikad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: California is $.05. Michigan and Oregon are $.10. Which is why I was in college in WA we used to drive the 10 minutes to Oregon with enough people to get around the 200 van limit, then either buy everclewr or a carton of smokes with the proceeds.


Yep, grew up in MI and the .10 return was pretty nice. Throw a party in college and have one of the huge Tupperware garbage bins, usually came out with enough to take care of utility bills. Before they started limiting the cans to the states they were in by barcode, going to my uncle's in Kentucky we used to bring back a few $100 just from them saving up since they didnt have a return policy.

Now I'm in MN and now returns. Took a friend from here to MI one year and they asked why were people rummaging through the trash. When I told them they were looking for cans to return it was a tiny mind blown. Which I always thought was another good reason for bottle return, gives the homeless at least something to get a little change from and maybe a gas station sanwhich.
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Ah, of course Faux News is bringing up his redemption. I mean, yes, he has committed the unforgivable sin of being Black, but he's also wealthy, and a child predator, so he does fit in well with the sorts of people Fox wants to associate with.

And the answer is, never. It's been an open secret for a long time that R. Kelly is a child predator, but he was fabulously wealthy, so he could worm his way out of any charges and accusations. But now that he is caught, he should go away for a long time. Maybe forever.


Lol. Look at you, trying so hard.

It was a Democratic politician who was talking about redemption.

And now you'll go silent.
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: FTFA: ".... long over-due justice to predominately black female victims"


Why in the hell is 'black' pointed out here?

Oh. Right. Fox news.


Yes, Fox News is literally the only media outlet that points out when the victim of a crime is Black.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Worry about him being redeemed after spending a decade in prison.  Rapist filth deserve no sympathy or respect.  They are vermin like trump, cosby and kavenaugh.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean anyone can redeem themselves if they really are sorry and make amends but it's going to really take the piss out of R Kelly with hard work.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I believe he can fry
I believe they should beat this guy
Stomp on his damn crotch every night and day
Spread his legs and stomp away
I believe he can roar
While slamming his junk in that open door
I believe he might cry
I believe he'll run dry
I believe he might die (woo)

Just a reminder... he's a monster, and has used his fame & money to avoid prosecution for a quarter of a goddamned century's worth of sexual assault, sexual abuse, child sex, and child sex pornography charges.

"Redeemed," my ass.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Christ.

Leave it to FOX to purposefully misframe the story.

fark everyone*. But especially fark Woody Woodward, the Seattle Mariners executive who traded Jason Varitek - a switch-hitting catcher with power - and Derek Lowe to the Boston Red Sox for broken down relief pitcher Heathcliff Slocumb in 1997.

*except for the good folks
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Most humans can be redeemed.

Our entire carceral system is built on the myth that rehabilitation is an impossibility. And that's why it's so horrendous.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought the California redemption value was 2.5¢ per container.  Like, stayed that way long after Oregon went to 5¢ , and later 10¢.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: I doubt he's realistically looking at life, or even a flat sentence that's effectively life.


Keith Raniere got 120 years. R Kelly could get half that and be in for life.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They still need to put him under special guard, because that guy will try to fly.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: FTFA: ".... long over-due justice to predominately black female victims"


Why in the hell is 'black' pointed out here?

Oh. Right. Fox news.


To be fair, it's not like Black women see a lot of justice in this country. Even liberals can agree with that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: parol hearing


There is no parole in the federal system.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: without parole as an option


There is no parole in federal prison.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: Most humans can be redeemed.

Our entire carceral system is built on the myth that rehabilitation is an impossibility. And that's why it's so horrendous.


We take the lifers and entirely remove any rehabilitation programs they used to get. We say "They're serving a life sentence!" and whine that taxpayer dollars shouldn't fund any school for them, any vocational training, and therapies or psychological treatment/counseling. Then, years down the road, if they ask for clemency we say "You haven't done anything to rehabilitate yourself!"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Jim_Callahan: without parole as an option

There is no parole in federal prison.


Depends when sentenced (so not for him). There are good boy credits though but he's going to get so much time he will not be able to make use of it.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: I thought the California redemption value was 2.5¢ per container.  Like, stayed that way long after Oregon went to 5¢ , and later 10¢.


Now 5¢ for 23oz and under and 10¢ for 24oz and larger containers.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pedophiles* are one of the least likely criminals to be "redeemed".

If you're sexually attracted to children**, you're sexually attracted to children. While sexual desires can change over time, if you want to bang kids you will likely always want to bang kids. You can only fight against it and choose not to.

"Let's save this kiddie-diddler" is a weird hill to die on.

*ephebophiles and **teens for Fark pedants
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ShowStop: Baloo Uriza: I thought the California redemption value was 2.5¢ per container.  Like, stayed that way long after Oregon went to 5¢ , and later 10¢.

Now 5¢ for 23oz and under and 10¢ for 24oz and larger containers.


Wow, so generous of them to catch up to the early 1980s.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All the component proteins, hormones, and other complicated chemicals a person is made up of could be worth a fortune.

Or you could grind him up in a slurry for pig food.
 
